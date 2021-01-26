Fitness Entrepreneur Perry Lieber Discusses the Keys to Professional Success

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Professional fitness and health entrepreneur Perry Lieber spoke on the topic of building a successful career through hard work, consistency, and balance in a recent exclusive interview with Thrive Global.

With more than 16 years of experience in business development processes within California's health and wellness industry, Perry Lieber is well-versed in time management, operations, and team development.

In the interview, Lieber shared that by honing these skills and putting forth a consistency and maximum effort every day, he has been able to achieve notable success in his career.

"I live my life by the motto of 'sweat every day,'" said Perry Lieber.

He also shared some similar words of advice directed for new college graduates and young professionals.

"Find people who are smarter than you, ask a lot of questions, read a lot of business and self-help books, and create your 'mentor board of directors' to help bounce ideas off and learn from," said Lieber.

However, he stressed that being excellent at your job and putting in long hours, regardless of what you do, should not have to be a sacrifice of your health and well-being. He shared that he is excited that people are having the opportunity to create a better work-life balance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it is even more important now to create healthy work boundaries and a space to work out at home.

Finally, he said that developing and maintaining a routine is what ties everything together and is what will ultimately set you up for success.

"You have to put the time in and create a plan and stick to it or you won't succeed. Routine creates a balance where you can stay in line and accomplish everything you need to," said Perry Lieber.

About Perry Lieber

Located in Santa Barbara, California, Perry Lieber is a professional fitness and health entrepreneur with more than 16 years of experience in all business development processes for various health and wellness companies. He is the president of "Foundwellness: The Workplace Workout." Lieber and Foundwellness bring more than 10 years of personal training expertise with some of America's top 1%. Perry has worked with celebrity clients, professional athletes, and powerful executives. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Sports Science and Nutrition from the University of California (Santa Barbara), during which time he completed his first Ironman competition. He also authored the book 'Workout and Grow Rich', detailing his love for fitness and sports, as well as his strong ambition and refusal to quit.

