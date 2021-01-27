Kooling, a technology start-up that helps leading businesses to reduce their impact on Climate Change, welcomes Walter Susini, Senior Vice President of Marketing EMEA at The Coca Cola Company, as Senior Advisor of the Board. He brings strategic marketing, branding and innovation experience to the business, gained in the largest and most successful companies worldwide.

Walter has inspired the world's leading brands on the importance of purpose and stakeholder value in order to drive sustainable growth.

In his current role at The Coca-Cola Company, Walter is leading an ambitious transformation of its EMEA marketing and innovation agenda and capabilities. During his 28 years career he has been working in consultancy, marketing and advertising in four continents. He led the global creative strategy, content and design function at Unilever as VP of Global Marketing, after starting his career at JW Thompson in strategic planning.

Walter also has successful experience as an entrepreneur, founding and running his own branding and innovation consultant firm with offices in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

David Falconi, Founder and CEO of Kooling, said: "We could not be more excited to welcome Walter to the Kooling family. It's striking how closely the values Walter promotes match the mission, vision and purpose of Kooling. I have full confidence he'll bring invaluable insight and direction on how we support our stakeholders and fulfill our mission."

Walter Susini, SVP Marketing of The Coca Cola Company said: "In all my career I've always been a strong believer that being a good business is good for the business. When we talk about sustainable practices, companies need to be part of the solution as they have been part of the problem and Kooling is the perfect platform for those companies that want to have a positive impact on the planet."

About Kooling: Kooling uses Big Data and AI to empower every business to reduce its impact on Climate Change. In 2020, the UK Government invested in Kooling innovation with an R&D Grant. Kooling was founded in London in 2019.

