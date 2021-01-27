Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces Record Revenue of $1.3 Million for December 2020

Expects January 2021 Revenue to Exceed Any January in Its History

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that the Company achieved historic record revenue, reaching $1.3 million during the final month of 2020.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

Prior to the conclusion of the month of December 2020, the Company's largest revenue for any December throughout the company's history was $429,000. Revenue recorded for December 2020 exceeded $1.3 million, for an increase of about 200%.

The record revenue for December 2020 adds to the exceptional financial performance during all of 2020. The Company had already reported record revenue for each of the months of August and September of 2020, which resulted in the largest third quarter revenue ever, only to be surpassed again by the largest revenue for any months of October and November.

Mr. Heil states: "The year 2020 was a challenging year for almost every business, and our company was no exception. However, through regular remote conferencing by our team, persistence in installing new and advanced ad-insertion equipment, upgrading existing equipment, continuing to improve our digital ad insertion software technology and working closely with advertisers who were trying to adjust quickly to a unique advertising environment, we were able to achieve, and even exceed, many of the goals we set back in January 2020. Accordingly, I am pleased to announce that while having produced extraordinary gains in revenue over the past five months, we currently anticipate reporting soon the largest revenue for any January in the Company's history."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising System, adding many times the impressions of the small individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, sales, scheduling, and billing, and has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system, in proportion to its number of subscribers.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications Company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, and IPT markets. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd US markets. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model overcomes the barriers that typically prevent the insertion of National and Local cable TV advertising on major cable TV Networks. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique and advantageous profit-sharing model with its Cable TV Partners. The Company's technology and business model allows to serve over 200 designated marketing areas dynamically and economically, in approximately 39 states in the United States. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

