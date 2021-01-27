Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.: European Medicines Agency Accepts GBT's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Sickle Cell Disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed the validation of GBT's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets and started its standard review process. GBT is seeking full marketing approval from the EMA for Oxbryta to treat hemolytic anemia in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) who are 12 years of age and older.



A first-in-class oral, once-daily therapy, Oxbryta directly inhibits hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. The sickling process causes hemolytic anemia (low hemoglobin due to red blood cell destruction) and blockages in capillaries and small blood vessels, which impede the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. The diminished oxygen delivery to tissues and organs can lead to life-threatening complications, including stroke and irreversible organ damage.1-4

"Sickle cell disease has a devastating impact on the lives of patients and their families, including serious and life-threatening complications that can lead to organ damage and early death," said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. "Despite this overwhelming need, there are currently no approved therapies in Europe that have the potential to modify the course of the disease. We look forward to working with the EMA to meet our goal of bringing the first treatment for hemolytic anemia in sickle cell disease to European patients as soon as possible."

The MAA is based on data from the Phase 3 HOPE (Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity Modulation to Inhibit HbS PolymErization) Study and the Phase 2 HOPE-KIDS 1 Study, both of which enrolled patients at clinical sites in Europe. The HOPE Study achieved its primary endpoint of an improvement in hemoglobin (Hb) levels of greater than 1 g/dL at 24 weeks with significant improvements in markers of hemolysis in indirect bilirubin and reticulocyte percentage.5 The most common side effects reported in the HOPE Study at 24 weeks occurring in =10% of patients treated with Oxbryta with a difference of >3% compared to placebo were headache (26% vs. 22%), diarrhea (20% vs. 10%), abdominal pain (19% vs. 13%), nausea (17% vs. 10%), fatigue (14% vs. 10%), rash (14% vs. 10%) and pyrexia (12% vs. 7%).6

The analysis of the complete data from the HOPE Study further demonstrated that Oxbryta, at a daily dose of 1500 mg, resulted in durable improvements in Hb levels and markers of hemolysis over 72 weeks of treatment in SCD patients 12 years of age and older. Treatment with Oxbryta was well tolerated, with no new safety or tolerability issues identified. The 72-week results from the HOPE Study were presentedat the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in December 2020.7

The EMA previously granted Oxbryta Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation, and the European Commission (EC) designated Oxbryta as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

There are an estimated 52,000 people living with SCD in Europe. To help support patients living in Europe prior to potential marketing authorization, GBT has initiated an Early Access Programin Europe and other regions outside the United States, which enables physicians to utilize early access regulatory and legal pathways to request Oxbryta for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in eligible patients with SCD who do not have access to the medicine as part of a clinical trial.

Oxbryta is approved in the United States for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States,8 an estimated 52,000 people in Europe,9 and millions of people throughout the world, particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa.8 It also affects people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.8 SCD is a lifelong inherited rare blood disorder that impacts hemoglobin, a protein carried by red blood cells that delivers oxygen to tissues and organs throughout the body.10 Due to a genetic mutation, individuals with SCD form abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin. Through a process called hemoglobin polymerization, red blood cells become sickled - deoxygenated, crescent-shaped and rigid.1-2,10

About Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, GBT believes Oxbryta blocks polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD. Through addressing hemolytic anemia and improving oxygen delivery throughout the body, GBT believes that Oxbryta has the potential to modify the course of SCD. On Nov. 25, 2019, Oxbryta received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older.6

As a condition of accelerated approval in the United States, GBT will continue to study Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 15 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the European Commission (EC) has designated Oxbryta as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

GBT plans to seek regulatory approval for the potential use of a pediatric formulation of Oxbryta in the United States for the treatment of SCD in children as young as 4 years old.

Important Safety Information

Oxbryta should not be taken if the patient has had an allergic reaction to voxelotor or any of the ingredients in Oxbryta. See the end of the patient leaflet for a list of the ingredients in Oxbryta.

Oxbryta can cause serious side effects, including serious allergic reactions. Patients should tell their health care provider or get emergency medical help right away if they get rash, hives, shortness of breath or swelling of the face.

Patients receiving exchange transfusions should talk to their health care provider about possible difficulties with the interpretation of certain blood tests when taking Oxbryta.

The most common side effects of Oxbryta include headache, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, nausea, tiredness, rash and fever. These are not all the possible side effects of Oxbryta.

Before taking Oxbryta, patients should tell their health care provider about all medical conditions, including if they have liver problems; if they are pregnant or plan to become pregnant as it is not known if Oxbryta can harm an unborn baby; or if they are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed as it is not known if Oxbryta can pass into breastmilk or if it can harm a baby. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment with Oxbryta and for at least two weeks after the last dose.

Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Some medicines may affect how Oxbryta works. Oxbryta may also affect how other medicines work.

Patients are advised to call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Side effects can be reported to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. Side effects can also be reported to Global Blood Therapeutics at 1-833-428-4968 (1-833-GBT-4YOU).

Full Prescribing Information for Oxbryta is available at Oxbryta.com.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Forward-Looking Statements

References

