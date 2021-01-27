Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold Drills 19.8 Metres of 1.33 g/t Gold and 12.2 Metres of 1.75 g/t Gold, Continues to Expand Oxide Mineralization at its Gold Rock Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the ongoing drilling program at its Gold Rock project in Nevada (Figure 1). These latest results continue to demonstrate strong intervals of oxide gold mineralization both within and outside of the current resource pit shells. We view this as encouraging in our efforts to upgrade Inferred resources and expand the overall resource envelope as part of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") of the federally permitted Gold Rock project.

Highlights from the twenty-nine holes reported here include:

15.2 m of 1.14 g/t gold and 18.29 m of 0.84 g/t gold in hole GR20-069

19.8 m of 1.33 g/t gold in hole GR20-076

12.2 m of 1.61 g/t gold in hole GR20-079

12.2 m of 1.75 g/t gold in hole GR20-081

27.4 m of 0.46 g/t gold in hole GR20-097

In the central part of the deposit (cross-section 1, Figure 2) hole GR20-069 intercepted 15.2 metres of 1.14 g/t gold and 18.3 metres of 0.84 g/t gold, hole GR20-099 intercepted 16.8 metres of 0.71 g/t gold, and GR20-097 intercepted 27.4 metres of 0.46 g/t gold, all from areas near the base of the current northern pit shell from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Hole GR20-069 also intercepted 32.0 metres of 0.37 g/t gold below the base of the current design pit shell.

Cross-section 2 (Figure 3) is located in the southern part of the deposit and shows stronger mineralization in the eastern limb of the Easy Junior anticline. Intercepts included 10.7 metres of 0.96 g/t gold in GR20-071, 19.8 metres of 1.33 g/t gold in GR20-0076 and 12.2 metres of 1.61 g/t gold in GR20-079. Mineralization in this area remains open to the east.

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO stated, "These holes reported today are primarily infill holes targeting gaps in the existing resource. The results are consistent with previous drilling and continue to show strong, continuous mineralization and excellent opportunities to expand the current resource envelope going into the Feasibility Study. Work on the FS is progressing well: logging of the large diameter metallurgical core holes and the HQ core holes is underway and should move even faster once our new core logging facility is complete in the coming weeks. We are also looking forward to results from several exploration holes drilled at the Jasperoid Creek target approximately 1.05 miles (1.7 km) north of the former Easy Junior pit (Figure 1)."

Complete results for the twenty-nine holes referenced in this press release are shown in the table below.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) GR20-066 85.34 92.96 7.62 0.47 and 126.49 129.54 3.05 0.47 and 138.68 141.73 3.05 0.23 GR20-067 124.97 131.06 6.10 0.45 and 138.68 153.92 15.24 0.27 GR20-069 21.34 24.38 3.05 0.50 and 149.35 164.59 15.24 1.14 includes 156.97 163.07 6.10 2.02 and 170.69 188.98 18.29 0.84 and 210.31 242.32 32.00 0.37 GR20-071 86.87 97.54 10.67 0.96 includes 86.87 92.96 6.10 1.39 GR20-072 179.83 184.40 4.57 0.36 and 233.17 239.27 6.10 0.37 GR20-073 178.31 184.40 6.10 0.45 GR20-074 no significant results GR20-075 166.12 176.78 10.67 0.35 GR20-076 129.54 149.35 19.81 1.33 includes 138.68 146.30 7.62 1.62 includes 129.54 132.59 3.05 2.77 GR20-077 no significant results GR20-078 no significant results GR20-079 170.69 182.88 12.19 1.61 includes 172.21 178.31 6.10 2.74 GR20-080 no significant results GR20-081 147.83 160.02 12.19 1.75 includes 147.83 158.50 10.67 1.93 GR20-082 175.26 182.88 7.62 0.94 includes 176.78 179.83 3.05 1.48 and 208.79 217.93 9.14 0.32 GR20-083 67.06 71.63 4.57 0.34 and 141.73 146.30 4.57 0.78 GR20-084 108.20 117.35 9.14 1.22 includes 111.25 115.82 4.57 2.17 GR20-085 no significant results GR20-086 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.27 and 150.88 160.02 9.14 0.41 GR20-087 117.35 120.40 3.05 0.26 GR20-088 no significant results GR20-089 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.28 GR20-090 no significant results GR20-091 assays pending GR20-092 no significant results GR20-093 no significant results GR20-094 no significant results GR20-095 117.35 120.40 3.05 0.28 GR20-096 assays pending GR20-097 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.27 and 48.77 73.15 24.38 0.29 and 86.87 114.30 27.43 0.46 GR20-098 no significant results GR20-099 192.02 208.79 16.76 0.71 GR20-100 188.98 193.55 4.57 0.75 and 201.17 204.22 3.05 1.70

Assay highlights are calculated with a cutoff of 0.006 opt (0.20 g/t) Au. Highlighted intervals contain less than 10 feet (3 m) of material below cutoff grade.

The holes from the current program, including those in this release, are all reverse circulation ("RC") holes and represent 66,390 feet (20,236 m) of a drilling program consisting of a mix of HQ and PQ diamond core holes as well as RC and sonic holes. Total planned footage for the drilling program to support the FS will be approximately 198,000 ft (60,000 m), with approximately 115,000 ft (35,000 m) focused on resource expansion to add Measured and Indicated resources for inclusion in the FS.

Gold Rock Project and PEA Highlights

The federally permitted Gold Rock gold project ("Gold Rock", or the "Project") is located approximately 8 miles southeast of the Pan Mine in White Pine County, Nevada. The recently released Gold Rock Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") provides an updated mineral resource estimate and a base case assessment of developing the Project as a satellite open pit operation that will share significant infrastructure and management with the adjacent Pan Mine. The PEA also identifies a considerable number of opportunities to enhance the project economics as Gold Rock advances to the Feasibility stage by drilling to increase the mineral resource, further metallurgical testing aimed at optimizing recoveries, and geotechnical drilling aimed at reducing the stripping ratio. Further updates will be provided as we progress work in these areas. The PEA was prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A Technical Report with the details of the PEA is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

Gold Rock Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company's updated Gold Rock Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"; effective date of March 31, 2020) was completed by APEX and forms the basis for the PEA. A summary of the MRE is highlighted in the table below.

Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Summary

Resource Classification Cut-off opt/gpt Tons/Tonnes Gold opt/gpt Gold Ounces Total Indicated 0.003/0.09 20.9/19.0 0.019/0.66 403,000 Total Inferred 0.003/0.09 3.0 /2.7 0.025/0.87 84,300



Key Assumptions, Parameters, and Methods related to the Mineral Resource Estimates:

Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards (2014). Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Troy ounces per short ton ("opt") / grams per tonne ("gpt") This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Open pit Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.003 opt/0.09 gpt gold that is based on a gold price of US$1,500/oz. A revenue price of US$1,400 is used for the base case economic model. The Mineral Resources are constrained by a pit shell with appropriate mining costs, processing costs, metal recoveries, and pit slope angles. Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content. Contained gold ounces are in troy ounces.

Technical Report & Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information relating to Fiore Gold's properties contained in this news release was approved by Paul Noland (AIPG CPG-11293), Fiore Gold's VP Exploration and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101. References to the Gold Rock project PEA are taken from the "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Gold Rock Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report, which is dated April 30, 2020 with an effective date of March 31, 2020, was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available under Fiore's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com. The report is authored by Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., Gregory B, Sparks, B.Sc., P.Eng., Sam J. Shoemaker, Jr., B.S., SME Registered Member, Warren E. Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Steven J. Nicholls, BA.Sc., MAIG.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

