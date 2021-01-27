VantagePoint Software: Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, featured in Charted Market Technicians(R) (CMT) magazine, Technically Speaking

A certified member since he was 13 years old, Mendelsohn has been interviewed about his love of Technical Analysis in the financial markets and how it has shaped his career.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, LLC, has been featured in CMT's Technically Speaking magazine. Mendelsohn is a long-standing member and is designated by the Charted Market Technician® (CMT®) Association. CMT® designation denotes the highest education within the discipline and is the preeminent designation for practitioners of technical analysis worldwide.

"I'm very honored to be featured by CMT," said Mendelsohn, "being a member of the organization for more than 25 years, CMT® has helped shape my development in the FinTech sector and in my career in general."

Technical Analysis supercharged with the power of artificial intelligence is the foundation of VantagePoint, the software developed by the company founder, Louis Mendelsohn. Vantagepoint AI was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of A.I. for their home computers. Using Vantagepoint's patented software processes, traders can view market movements 1 - 3 days in advance and easily identify reversals with up to 87.4% accuracy. VantagePoint's patented Global Intermarket Analysis also helps traders identify markets influencing price action of the assets they are trading.

The full CMT® interview can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2LMDNaP.

"The art of technical analysis is vital to helping traders succeed. Our goal is to help traders of all skill levels enjoy the benefits of our groundbreaking technical analysis processes in a way that is easy, fast, and helpful," said Mendelsohn. "This is my passion in my business life, and I love seeing our company change lives every day!

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint's artificial intelligence predicts changes in market movements up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to take their trades. Second-generation, family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community. The company regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo.

