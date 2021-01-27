ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Sets HeyPal App Soft Launch Date for Monday, February 8th, 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / CLICKSTREAM CORP. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. has set the soft launch date for its HeyPal iOS App soft launch for Monday, February 8th 2021. The HeyPal iOS app will be available for the first time in a select group of countries before launching in more countries worldwide. The 10 countries selected for the soft launch are: Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Morocco, Ukraine, Turkey, Colombia & Israel.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states "I am very impressed with the progress made on the Heypal app, building a scalable social media platform is no small feat and I am fully confident that the Nebula team can not only build a visually aesthetic & functional platform, but also effectively market the app to the right audiences in these 10 countries."

The purpose of the HeyPal soft launch is to begin stress testing the app's infrastructure and analyzing these 10 markets' reactions before launching globally. The 10 countries were strategically chosen to satisfy the language demands between the chosen countries, allowing for an effective matchmaking process for users.

Isaac Nakash, CMO of Nebula states, "We are excited for these 10 countries to experience HeyPal and all that social language learning has to offer. We believe a large component to online language learning will require learners to improve their foreign language skills with other native speakers and we want HeyPal to be in the forefront of that trend."

The online language learning market was valued at USD 12.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at 10.2% per year, reaching over USD 25 billion by 2027 according to Verified Market Research: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/global-online-language-learning-market-size-and-forecast-to-2025/.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production for 2021 featuring actor Pooch Hall and other celebrity hosts such as NFL Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and celebrity chef Jordan Andino. Show subject matter includes sports, music, Hollywood, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily as well as the ability to challenge friends and family 1-v-1. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the WinQuik platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web: http://www.clickstream.technology/ or http://www.winquik.com/ | Twitter: https://twitter.com/winquikapp or https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. As opposed to quizzes, flash cards and other traditional language studying tools, HeyPal's approach to helping its users learn a new language is by matching them together with native speakers of their target language. For example, if User A speaks English, and wants to learn French, HeyPal will match the user with User B who speaks fluent French and wishes to learn English. This approach makes the language learning process more fun, engaging, and encourages faster learning speed. HeyPal also has many social media features, including posts and media uploading to "language boards", allowing users to post original content and be immersed completely in the language they are learning. Nebula intends to monetize HeyPal by integrating a unique and effective premium subscription model that will allow users to gain access to certain features that will enhance their social language experience. For more information about HeyPal, please visit website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and social media on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

