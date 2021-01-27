Global transparent quartz tube market will grow by USD 360.3 million during 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005547/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transparent Quartz Tube Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the global transparent quartz tube market registered a YOY growth of 7% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The 120-page report analyzes the transparent quartz tube market by application (lamp, semiconductor, photovoltaic, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The transparent quartz tube market is driven by the superior properties of the transparent quartz tube. In addition, the rising demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the transparent quartz tube market.

Transparent quartz tubes exhibit excellent dielectric constant, electric insulation, high thermal stability, thermal shock resistance, and a low thermal expansion coefficient. They also have high mechanical density, tensile strength, and hardness. These properties have increased the use of transparent quartz tubes in numerous end-user applications such as the manufacture of silicon wafers, semiconductor fabrication, photovoltaic devices, solar cells, and lamps. With the growth in the global consumer electronics industry, the demand for transparent quartz tubes is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Transparent Quartz Tube Companies:

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. operates its business through segments such as Water, Liquid and Wastewater; Air, Surface, Room Air and Air Duct; and Lamps, Safety Shields, Ballasts, Quartz, LampHolders, Parts and Accessories. The company offers Crystal Clear high-quality quartz sleeves.

Friedrich Dimmock Inc.

Friedrich Dimmock Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers F&D Clear Fused Quartz Square Tubing.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Heraeus Holding GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Heraeus Clear Fused Quartz solutions.

Jinzhou Taifeng Quartz Co. Ltd.

Jinzhou Taifeng Quartz Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers OEM size Clear Glass Plates Round fused Silica Quartz Disc, OEM size Clear Glass Plates Round fused Silica Quartz Disc, Transparent crystal Note G tuning fork, Transparent crystal Note G tuning fork, and Transparent Quartz Crystal Singing Pyramid For Healing among others.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. operates its business through segments such as Performance Additives, Formulated and Basic Silicones, and Quartz Technologies. The company offers Flexible Lamp Tubing in different grades such as GSG-1, GSG-3, and GSG-4 among others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Transparent Quartz Tube Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Lamp size and forecast 2019-2024

Semiconductor size and forecast 2019-2024

Photovoltaic size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Transparent Quartz Tube Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Global wafer handling robots market is segmented by product (atmospheric and vacuum) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market Global sealing and dispensing robots market is segmented by end-user (automotive and auto component manufacturers, glass industry, plastic industry, and machine tools industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005547/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/