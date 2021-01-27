Premium Homeowners Insurer Openly Announces Strategic Partnership with Flyreel to Enable Policyholders with Self-Guided Virtual Property Inspections

Partnership will Modernize and Simplify the Homeowners Insurance Process

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Openly, the technology-enabled provider of premium homeowners insurance, today announced a partnership with Flyreel, an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution for residential and commercial property insurance inspections. Openly policyholders will now be able to conduct self-inspections of their property through Flyreel's state-of-the-art AI, high-fidelity video and a conversational chatbot to streamline the policyholder experience, all while capturing the required elements to accurately underwrite a policy.

Traditionally, carriers have subjected policyholders to in-person inspections that are disruptive to schedules. Through this partnership with Flyreel, Openly customers are now empowered with the option to conduct their own inspections when it's most convenient for them. The inspection process takes only 20 to 30 minutes on average to complete and can be paused and resumed at any time, offering unrivaled flexibility.

"Because we're a technology-driven company, this partnership with Flyreel is a natural next step as we look to expand on our technological offerings for both consumers and independent agents," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "Providing our policyholders with Flyreel's efficient and easy to use technology will prove invaluable during home inspections and improve upon the overall insurance experience."

"We're proud to support Openly as they empower policyholders to inspect their own homes, at their own pace, using artificial intelligence and a touchless experience," said Cole Winans, CEO of Flyreel. "Openly has a relentless commitment to protecting their customers while delivering beautifully simple insurance which makes for a strong partnership and we're excited to be part of this effort."

Flyreel is the world's most advanced data capture solution for property. Flyreel's AI-assistant seamlessly guides users through comprehensive interior and exterior property scans. Using proprietary insurance-specific computer vision technology, Flyreel automatically extracts and indexes every detail of the property as it's scanned, including contents, features, hazards, risks, conditions, materials and more.

###

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based provider of premium homeowners insurance. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans, Openly combines next generation technology with a human touch to deliver superior coverage without the hassles. Openly's product is offered exclusively through the national network of independent insurance agents. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

About Flyreel

Flyreel provides Total Property Understanding for underwriting, loss control, and claims. Flyreel's advanced AI assistant guides users through fully configurable workflows. As users scan their property with their smartphone camera, Flyreel's proprietary computer vision technology automatically documents critical property data like hazards, risks, features, materials, and more. Flyreel's AI Assistant can "react and respond" to data collected by the policyholder, adapting and customizing conversational workflows based on the unique attributes that it "sees' in near real-time. To learn more about Flyreel, visit https://www.flyreel.co/.

Openly Contact:

Jamie Kemp

Caliber Corporate Advisers

E: jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com

M: (516) 417-3975

Flyreel Contact:

Alyson Austin, Principal

Gaffney Austin, LLC

E: alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

M: 949-403-0484

SOURCE: Openly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626014/Premium-Homeowners-Insurer-Openly-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Flyreel-to-Enable-Policyholders-with-Self-Guided-Virtual-Property-Inspections