Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) Gocart.city division announced the expansion of delivery boundaries serving regions beyond the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The expanded delivery boundaries will serve all areas North, East, and further West of the GTA including the existing Toronto and Toronto West regions.





Gocart.city

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6747/72929_95e32890c48cbb24_002full.jpg

"With the new state of emergency rules set in place in Ontario, people are looking to stay safe indoors and reduce their trips outside," Nadia Bashir, Director of Marketing states. "Given that not many grocery delivery retailers offer their services outside of Toronto, we want to ensure everyone is able to get the groceries they need, when they need them."

In addition to their current delivery areas: Toronto, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, Brampton, Georgetown, Milton, Guelph, Markham, Richmond Hill, the new delivery boundaries will cover further west towards London and Niagara Falls, east towards Peterborough, and north towards Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, and Muskoka.

Gocart.city brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want it. Top quality products are delivered from their warehouse to your door including beverages, fresh fruits and produce, dairy and non-dairy items, sustainably sourced meats, specialty bakery items, pantry staples, and so much more. Gocart.city recently expanded their product catalog to include household items, gluten-free, organic, meat alternatives, and deli. The online retailer is adding new items weekly, with specials on staple items like extra virgin olive oil, mineral water, Italian pasta and passata, and fresh bananas.

"Over the past 25 years, our team has cultivated strategic partnerships with suppliers that have been active participants in the food industry," Ms. Bashir says. "Through these partners, members of our team have supplied food all over the city, from hospital to education; events and restaurants."

Customers can place orders online at www.gocart.city or via their mobile apps available on the iOS App Store or Google Play. The online grocery retailer offers quick delivery, free shipping over $25, and great prices on everyday items, no price markups or hidden fees.

About Gocart.city

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and speciality foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city.

About Two Hands Corporation:

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company with proven numerous technological competencies in digital technologies. The company delivers diversified and top-quality solutions to companies in North America. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Two Hands Corporation

IR@twohandsapp.com

www.twohandsgroup.com

www.gocart.city

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72929