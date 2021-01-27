Innovest Global, Inc.: Breakthrough Covid-19 Safety Solutions Compliment Innovest Global's Market Approach, Attract Large Organizations as Clients

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, is pleased to announce that subsidiary Chagrin Safety Supply has partnered with SKN BioPharma in the distribution of product utilizing technology that is proven to inactivate and destroy SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for causing COVID-19). The ingredients used are generally regarded as safe (GRAS) for animals and humans, and form covalent bonds for long lasting protection. Academic institutions, government facilities, and business clients of all sizes have found the product to be the best choice for safe, effective, and long lasting protection.

"SKN BioPharma's partnership with the Innovest Global team has been marked by mutual respect, professionalism and an honest recognition of each other's intent to help our fellow man. Innovest's dedication to aiding in the expansion of our important technology's footprint has been impressive and we look forward to a meaningful and long-term partnership. Together, we will make a difference and play an important role in winning the battle against SARS Co-V-2 as well as other major health challenges, today and tomorrow," said Sean K. Williams, Chief Executive Officer of SKN BioPharma.

Innovest has also teamed with SACS Consulting and Security Services, who have been at the forefront nationally of providing security protocols across the United States in response to the Covid -19 outbreak. Timothy Dimoff, SACS President and CEO, stated, "Innovest Global has a cutting edge 'Difference Maker' simple solution for all types of businesses that eliminates the huge challenges of disinfection of the workplace."

Shawn Nadolski, Innovest Vice President of Sales and Marketing, added, "Innovest's commitment to pandemic solutions through Chagrin's 'Protectant Safety' initiative is complimented perfectly by this revolutionary technology, and these valuable partnerships. SKN and SACS are further examples of amazing people doing amazing things with purpose in these extraordinary times, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them in making a difference."

See more at www.protectantsafety.com.

