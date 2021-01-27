Aon and Elements of Genius Announce Strategic Collaboration in AI Powered Healthcare

Aon's healthcare services platform, GoodMe, is to be powered by Elements of Genius' Voice AI technology

CHARLESTON, SC and MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Aon Group, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, and Elements of Genius (EoG), a global leader in the voice-enabled Artificial Intelligence, announced a strategic collaboration to empower Aon's Goodme platform with a dynamic voice chatbots. This alliance will allow both companies to lead in AI powered healthcare services delivery which offers immense benefits and ease to providers and patients in the United States and Europe.

EoG is one of the fastest growing privately held AI companies in the U.S. and a breakaway leader in the field of "emotionally aware" artificial intelligence. EoG's VoxAI software can predict, on an emotional level, the needs of consumers and guide them to the best solution using a voice-based application across any device. Unlike other voice assistants, VoxAI creates a personalized voice interaction that replicates natural conversation. Integrating the expertise of both teams will propel the delivery of truly unmatched products and services that should improve care, convenience and outcomes.

"Aon is excited to partner with Elements of Genius and to see the Goodme platform lead the way in providing an "Amazon-like" experience in healthcare. We have developed the Goodme platform to satisfy the unmet needs of physicians and consumers." said Mr. Enrico Vanin, CEO of Aon S.p.A. and of Aon Advisory and Solutions S.r.l.. "With Elements of Genius' VoxAI software, we are taking Goodme to the next level with the ability to understand emotions and dynamically respond to those hidden needs. Since emotions guide 90% of human decisions, we believe this technology will create a superior personalized health experience and unearth insights that will contribute to better decisions and better care.

Jon Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Elements of Genius, adds, "This is an amazing opportunity to have transformative impact at scale. With Aon and EoG, all of the pieces are in place to deliver meaningful solutions that empower physicians and patients to have a radically better healthcare experience, which will result in better outcomes. Combining the user-friendly Goodme platform with a voice-based user interface that deeply understands patient needs by reading emotions provides a whole new way of better detecting and addressing health needs.

Enrico Vanin, CEO of Aon S.p.A. and of Aon Advisory and Solutions S.r.l., states "this alliance brings exponential value to our shared clients. We've managed to combine the best AI voice-based software development firm with the best health solutions firm, and that's a powerful combination. The products from that collaboration will be unmatchable."

Uniting these market leaders on advancing care by creating a simpler, personalized, predictive experience for patients and providers is expected to produce high impact solutions that will catalyze transformative change in healthcare worldwide.

About Aon

Aon is the leading provider in Italy of risk management and human resource consulting and insurance and reinsurance brokerage services. Aon Italia is the Italian branch of Aon Plc, the parent company listed on the NYSE and based in London. The company operates in over 150 countries with 50,000 employees. Aon, which has always been attentive to innovation in the dynamic insurance market, provides support and specific skills in defining strategies that enable the various corporate risks to be managed and controlled.

The Group is present in Italy with 25 main offices and draws on the expertise of over 1,500 employees to provide SMEs, large industrial and financial groups, public bodies and professionals with tailor-made solutions for adequate risk management. In 2019, the Group generated total revenues in Italy of 258 million euro and brokered premiums of almost 3 billion euro.

About Elements of Genius, Inc.

Elements of Genius is a global leader in voice-enabled systems and artificial intelligence developing products and services across sectors including healthcare, retail, hospitality, insurance and banking. Its patented hardware and software enable development of custom development voice-enabled solutions that drastically improve the customer experience and collects valuable customer intelligence. Learn more at www.wellnest.care and www.voxai.co.

Media Contacts:

Aon Group

Erica Nagel

Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

Ph. +39 02 45434630

E-mail erica.nagel@aon.it

Aon Press Office

Image Building

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis

Ph. +39 02 89011300

E-mail aon@imagebuilding.it

Elements of Genius

Jane Cavalier

Chief Strategy Officer

Ph. +203 858 3801

E-mail jane@brightmarkconsulting.com

SOURCE: Aon Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626237/Aon-and-Elements-of-Genius-Announce-Strategic-Collaboration-in-AI-Powered-Healthcare