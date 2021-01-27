Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2020 4th Quarter Net Income of $1,246,000 and Full Year Net Income of $4,716,000

YTD Return on Assets 1.40%

YTD Return on Equity 12.69%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2020.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2020, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,246,000, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $1,220,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2020 amounted to $1.10, level with fourth quarter 2019 results of $1.10 per diluted common share.

For 2020, Net Income after Taxes was $4,716,000, an increase of 16.6% over 2019 results of $4,043,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2020 were $4.16, an increase of 14.6% over 2019 results of $3.63 per diluted common share.

Chairman Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "2020 was an eventful year! First and foremost, our thoughts go out to everyone that has been impacted personally or professionally by the pandemic. Let's all do our best to stay safe and healthy. Trinity Bank is adapting, improvising, and striving to overcome."

"In spite of the challenges, we have some positive news to report.

2020 Net Income was the highest since inception in 2003. We were active participants in the first round of SBA PPP loans - generating $51,382,000 in loans for our customers. We are participating in the second round and have generated $10,000,000 plus in the first week of submission. These loans are marginally profitable but they have provided support to our customer base. Excluding the PPP loans, we have seen excellent loan and deposit growth in the last half of 2020. To date, we have not experienced undue stress in our loan portfolio. We increased our Loan Loss Reserve 29% - $653,000 in 2020 - to increase the margin of safety, and we plan to continue building the Reserve in 2021."

In 000's Month end

12/31/2020 Month end 12/31/2019 ? Loans (exc PPP) $ 205,253 $ 167,589 22.5 % Deposits $ 335,812 $ 270,718 24.0 % Securities $ 92,005 $ 68,749 33.8 %



Chief Executive Officer Matt R. Opitz commented, "We are pleased with the results of 2020 despite operating in one of the lowest interest rate environments in history, brought on by the global pandemic.

As we begin a new year filled with uncertainty and questions, Trinity Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead with the capital, profitability, asset quality, and liquidity to perform well. We remain focused on adding new, quality customer relationships while keeping a close eye on the loan portfolio, prudently adding to our reserve for loan losses, and looking for ways to safely boost the yield on earning assets. I have said it before, but we have the best staff we have ever had, and are blessed to operate in one of the best markets in the country. We look forward to continued growth and success in 2021."

President Barney C. Wiley noted, "In spite of the unforeseen challenges in 2020, we were blessed to have good results. We strengthened our core earnings (excluding the SBA PPP loans) and we are at the five yard line in implementing our Succession Plan (expanded facilities and increased staff). After building a base to open Trinity Bank in 2003, we produced 57 consecutive quarters of increased earnings. With the Succession Plan and the building of the next base, we look forward to the future - challenges and all."

12/31/2020 ACTUAL FOR QUARTER 3 Months 3 Months EARNINGS SUMMARY 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Net Interest Income 3,048 2,506 21.6 % Total Non-Interest Income 151 127 18.9 % Total Non-Interest Expense (1,458 ) (1,203 ) 21.2 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,741 1,430 21.7 % Gain on sale of securities (1 ) 0 N/M Loan Loss Provision (315 ) 0 N/M Pretax Income 1,425 1,430 -0.3 % Income Tax (179 ) (210 ) -14.8 % Net Earnings $ 1,246 $ 1,220 2.1 % Earnings Per Share 1.10 1.10 0.0 % Diluted weighted average shares 1,130 1,111 ACTUAL FOR 12 MONTHS 12 Months 12 Months EARNINGS SUMMARY 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Net Interest Income 11,233 9,960 12.8 % Total Non-Interest Income 539 513 5.1 % Total Non-Interest Expense (5,762 ) (4,841 ) 19.0 % Pretax pre-provision income 6,010 5,632 6.7 % Gain on sale of securities and ORE 17 10 N/M Loan Loss Provision (640 ) (1,030 ) -37.9 % Pretax Income 5,387 4,612 16.8 % Income Tax (671 ) (569 ) 17.9 % Net Earnings $ 4,716 $ 4,043 16.6 % Earnings Per Share 4.16 3.63 14.6 % Diluted weighted average shares 1,132 1,115



TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Interest income $3,177 $2,996 6.0% $12,089 $11,812 2.3% Interest expense 129 490 -73.7% 856 1,852 -53.8% Net Interest Income 3,048 2,506 21.6% 11,233 9,960 12.8% Service charges on deposits 61 48 27.1% 207 175 18.3% Other income 90 79 13.9% 332 338 -1.8% Total Non Interest Income 151 127 18.9% 539 513 5.1% Salaries and benefits expense 977 740 32.0% 3,784 3,104 21.9% Occupancy and equipment expense 119 93 28.0% 467 436 7.1% Other expense 362 370 -2.2% 1,511 1,301 16.1% Total Non Interest Expense 1,458 1,203 21.2% 5,762 4,841 19.0% Pretax pre-provision income 1,741 1,430 21.7% 6,010 5,632 6.7% Gain on sale of securities (1) 0 N/M (1) 10 N/M Gain on sale of ORE 0 0 N/M 18 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 315 0 N/M 640 1,030 -37.9% Earnings before income taxes 1,425 1,430 -0.3% 5,387 4,612 16.8% Provision for income taxes 179 210 -14.8% 671 569 17.9% Net Earnings $1,246 $1,220 2.1% $4,716 $4,043 16.6% Basic earnings per share 1.15 1.12 2.7% 4.35 3.69 17.9% Basic weighted average shares 1,083 1,092 1,085 1,096 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.10 1.10 0.0% 4.16 3.63 14.6% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,130 1,111 1,132 1,115





Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Total loans $ 239,440 $ 154,764 54.7 % $ 209,503 $ 154,842 35.3 % Total short term investments 23,960 69,110 -65.3 % 20,682 36,120 -42.7 % Total investment securities 93,094 70,508 32.0 % 94,900 74,127 28.0 % Earning assets 356,494 294,382 21.1 % 325,085 265,089 22.6 % Total assets 363,558 301,596 20.5 % 371,207 272,704 36.1 % Noninterest bearing deposits 130,114 101,932 27.6 % 212,098 81,381 160.6 % Interest bearing deposits 191,654 168,784 13.5 % 83,534 154,650 -46.0 % Total deposits 321,768 270,716 18.9 % 295,632 236,031 25.3 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 292 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 38,084 $ 35,382 7.6 % $ 37,173 $ 35,009 6.2 %



Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income $ 3,177 $ 2,949 $ 3,042 $ 2,922 $ 2,996 Interest expense 129 158 188 381 490 Net Interest Income 3,048 2,791 2,854 2,541 2,506 Service charges on deposits 61 56 39 50 48 Other income 90 86 79 78 79 Total Non Interest Income 151 142 118 128 127 Salaries and benefits expense 977 915 1,037 856 740 Occupancy and equipment expense 119 94 113 114 93 Other expense 362 364 412 400 370 Total Non Interest Expense 1,458 1,373 1,562 1,370 1,203 Pretax pre-provision income 1,741 1,560 1,410 1,299 1,430 Gain on sale of securities (1 ) 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of ORE 0 18 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 315 200 125 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 1,425 1,378 1,285 1,299 1,430 Provision for income taxes 179 162 155 175 210 Net Earnings $ 1,246 $ 1,216 $ 1,130 $ 1,124 $ 1,220 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 1.08 $ 1.00 $ 0.99 $ 1.10



TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Total loans $ 252,207 $ 228,473 $ 216,848 $ 173,992 $ 167,587 Total short term investments 24,993 16,429 38,648 37,566 60,603 Total investment securities 95,244 90,606 90,658 73,287 70,804 Total earning assets 372,444 335,508 346,154 284,845 298,994 Allowance for loan losses (2,915 ) (2,598 ) (2,396 ) (2,269 ) (2,262 ) Premises and equipment 2,340 2,400 2,455 2,522 2,560 Other Assets 6,237 6,748 5,673 6,567 9,770 Total assets 378,106 342,058 351,886 291,665 309,062 Noninterest bearing deposits 134,692 114,284 118,933 89,581 100,527 Interest bearing deposits 201,120 186,096 192,159 162,726 170,191 Total deposits 335,812 300,380 311,092 252,307 270,718 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,270 2,029 1,501 1,779 1,047 Total liabilities 337,082 302,409 312,593 254,086 271,765 Shareholders' Equity Actual 38,778 37,463 37,089 36,069 35,858 Unrealized Gain - AFS 2,246 2,186 2,203 1,510 1,439 Total Equity $ 41,024 $ 39,649 $ 39,292 $ 37,579 $ 37,297 Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30 June 30, March 31 Dec 31 NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 249 $ 266 $ 388 $ 408 $ 419 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 320 $ 320 $ 320 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 249 $ 266 $ 708 $ 728 $ 739 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 248 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.33 % 0.42 % 0.44 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,598 $ 2,396 $ 2,269 $ 2,262 $ 2,259 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 2 2 2 7 3 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 2 2 2 7 3 Provision for loan losses 315 200 125 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 2,915 $ 2,598 $ 2,396 $ 2,269 $ 2,262 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.10 % 1.30 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans as a percentage of total loans 1.46 % 1.48 % 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 1171 % 977 % 338 % 312 % 306 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 %



Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.32 % 1.55 % 1.62 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.15 % 12.19 % 11.88 % 11.80 % 13.34 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 12.85 % 12.94 % 12.34 % 12.36 % 13.79 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.48 % 10.99 % 10.69 % 12.55 % 11.73 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.88 % 3.65 % 3.81 % 4.33 % 4.67 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.28 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.54 % 0.70 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.60 % 3.46 % 3.59 % 3.79 % 3.97 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 44.8 % 50.4 % 51.6 % 48.9 % 43.4 % End of period book value per common share $ 37.88 $ 36.61 $ 36.18 $ 34.54 $ 34.22 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 35.81 $ 34.59 $ 34.15 $ 33.15 $ 32.90 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,083 1,083 1,086 1,088 1,090





Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 33,964 153 0.45% 0.45% $ 35,738 708 1.98% 1.98% FRB Stock 395 24 6.00% 6.00% 382 23 6.00% 6.00% Taxable securities 505 7 1.39% 1.39% 622 13 2.09% 2.09% Tax Free securities 84,554 2,278 2.69% 3.41% 73,505 2,160 2.94% 3.72% Loans 209,503 9,627 4.60% 4.60% 154,938 8,908 5.75% 5.75% Total Interest Earning Assets 328,921 12,089 3.68% 3.88% 265,185 11,812 4.45% 4.67% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,446 5,100 Other assets 4,304 4,406 Allowance for loan losses (2,686) (1,987) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,064 7,519 Total Assets $335,985 $272,704 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 138,712 308 0.22% 0.22% 121,613 1,217 1.00% 1.00% Certificates and other time deposits 42,839 548 1.28% 1.28% 33,037 626 1.89% 1.89% Other borrowings 0 0 0.00% 0.00% 293 9 3.07% 3.07% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 181,551 856 0.47% 0.47% 154,943 1,852 1.20% 1.20% Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 130,114 81,381 Other liabilities 1,607 1,371 Shareholders' Equity 40,183 35,009 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $353,455 $272,704 Net Interest Income and Spread 11,233 3.20% 3.41% 9,960 3.26% 3.47% Net Interest Margin 3.42% 3.60% 3.76% 3.97%







December 31 December 31 2020 % 2019 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $153,429 60.83% $98,099 58.54% Real estate: Commercial 61,330 24.32% 24,133 14.40% Residential 20,492 8.13% 23,115 13.79% Construction and development 16,499 6.54% 21,692 12.94% Consumer 457 0.18% 548 0.33% PPP Loans Total loans (gross) 252,207 100.00% 167,587 100.00% Unearned discounts 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Total loans (net) $252,207 100.00% $167,587 100.00%

December 31 December 31 2020 2019 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 38,778 $ 35,859 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 41,583 $ 38,121 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 224,307 $ 181,050 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.29 % 19.81 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.54 % 21.06 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.66 % 11.89 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 23 22 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 64.00 $ 65.50 Low $ 64.00 $ 62.00 Close $ 64.00 $ 64.98





Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

