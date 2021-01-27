Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2020 4th Quarter Net Income of $1,246,000 and Full Year Net Income of $4,716,000

YTD Return on Assets 1.40%
YTD Return on Equity 12.69%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2020.
Results of Operation
For the fourth quarter 2020, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,246,000, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $1,220,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2020 amounted to $1.10, level with fourth quarter 2019 results of $1.10 per diluted common share.
For 2020, Net Income after Taxes was $4,716,000, an increase of 16.6% over 2019 results of $4,043,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2020 were $4.16, an increase of 14.6% over 2019 results of $3.63 per diluted common share.
Chairman Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "2020 was an eventful year! First and foremost, our thoughts go out to everyone that has been impacted personally or professionally by the pandemic. Let's all do our best to stay safe and healthy. Trinity Bank is adapting, improvising, and striving to overcome."
"In spite of the challenges, we have some positive news to report.
- 2020 Net Income was the highest since inception in 2003.
- We were active participants in the first round of SBA PPP loans - generating $51,382,000 in loans for our customers. We are participating in the second round and have generated $10,000,000 plus in the first week of submission. These loans are marginally profitable but they have provided support to our customer base.
- Excluding the PPP loans, we have seen excellent loan and deposit growth in the last half of 2020.
- To date, we have not experienced undue stress in our loan portfolio.
- We increased our Loan Loss Reserve 29% - $653,000 in 2020 - to increase the margin of safety, and we plan to continue building the Reserve in 2021."
In 000's
Month end
Month end 12/31/2019
?
Loans (exc PPP)
$ 205,253
$ 167,589
22.5 %
Deposits
$ 335,812
$ 270,718
24.0 %
Securities
$ 92,005
$ 68,749
33.8 %
Chief Executive Officer Matt R. Opitz commented, "We are pleased with the results of 2020 despite operating in one of the lowest interest rate environments in history, brought on by the global pandemic.
As we begin a new year filled with uncertainty and questions, Trinity Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead with the capital, profitability, asset quality, and liquidity to perform well. We remain focused on adding new, quality customer relationships while keeping a close eye on the loan portfolio, prudently adding to our reserve for loan losses, and looking for ways to safely boost the yield on earning assets. I have said it before, but we have the best staff we have ever had, and are blessed to operate in one of the best markets in the country. We look forward to continued growth and success in 2021."
President Barney C. Wiley noted, "In spite of the unforeseen challenges in 2020, we were blessed to have good results. We strengthened our core earnings (excluding the SBA PPP loans) and we are at the five yard line in implementing our Succession Plan (expanded facilities and increased staff). After building a base to open Trinity Bank in 2003, we produced 57 consecutive quarters of increased earnings. With the Succession Plan and the building of the next base, we look forward to the future - challenges and all."
12/31/2020
ACTUAL FOR QUARTER
|3 Months
|3 Months
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|12/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,048
|2,506
|21.6
|%
Total Non-Interest Income
|151
|127
|18.9
|%
Total Non-Interest Expense
|(1,458
|)
|(1,203
|)
|21.2
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,741
|1,430
|21.7
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|(1
|)
|0
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(315
|)
|0
|N/M
Pretax Income
|1,425
|1,430
|-0.3
|%
Income Tax
|(179
|)
|(210
|)
|-14.8
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,246
|$
|1,220
|2.1
|%
Earnings Per Share
|1.10
|1.10
|0.0
|%
Diluted weighted average shares
|1,130
|1,111
ACTUAL FOR 12 MONTHS
|12 Months
|12 Months
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|12/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|%
Net Interest Income
|11,233
|9,960
|12.8
|%
Total Non-Interest Income
|539
|513
|5.1
|%
Total Non-Interest Expense
|(5,762
|)
|(4,841
|)
|19.0
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|6,010
|5,632
|6.7
|%
Gain on sale of securities and ORE
|17
|10
|N/M
Loan Loss Provision
|(640
|)
|(1,030
|)
|-37.9
|%
Pretax Income
|5,387
|4,612
|16.8
|%
Income Tax
|(671
|)
|(569
|)
|17.9
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|4,716
|$
|4,043
|16.6
|%
Earnings Per Share
|4.16
|3.63
|14.6
|%
Diluted weighted average shares
|1,132
|1,115
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
%
December 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Interest income
$3,177
$2,996
6.0%
$12,089
$11,812
2.3%
Interest expense
129
490
-73.7%
856
1,852
-53.8%
Net Interest Income
3,048
2,506
21.6%
11,233
9,960
12.8%
Service charges on deposits
61
48
27.1%
207
175
18.3%
Other income
90
79
13.9%
332
338
-1.8%
Total Non Interest Income
151
127
18.9%
539
513
5.1%
Salaries and benefits expense
977
740
32.0%
3,784
3,104
21.9%
Occupancy and equipment expense
119
93
28.0%
467
436
7.1%
Other expense
362
370
-2.2%
1,511
1,301
16.1%
Total Non Interest Expense
1,458
1,203
21.2%
5,762
4,841
19.0%
Pretax pre-provision income
1,741
1,430
21.7%
6,010
5,632
6.7%
Gain on sale of securities
(1)
0
N/M
(1)
10
N/M
Gain on sale of ORE
0
0
N/M
18
0
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
315
0
N/M
640
1,030
-37.9%
Earnings before income taxes
1,425
1,430
-0.3%
5,387
4,612
16.8%
Provision for income taxes
179
210
-14.8%
671
569
17.9%
Net Earnings
$1,246
$1,220
2.1%
$4,716
$4,043
16.6%
Basic earnings per share
1.15
1.12
2.7%
4.35
3.69
17.9%
Basic weighted average shares
1,083
1,092
1,085
1,096
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.10
1.10
0.0%
4.16
3.63
14.6%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,130
1,111
1,132
1,115
Average for Quarter
|Average for Twelve Months
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2020
|2019
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
Total loans
|$
|239,440
|$
|154,764
|54.7
|%
|$
|209,503
|$
|154,842
|35.3
|%
Total short term investments
|23,960
|69,110
|-65.3
|%
|20,682
|36,120
|-42.7
|%
Total investment securities
|93,094
|70,508
|32.0
|%
|94,900
|74,127
|28.0
|%
Earning assets
|356,494
|294,382
|21.1
|%
|325,085
|265,089
|22.6
|%
Total assets
|363,558
|301,596
|20.5
|%
|371,207
|272,704
|36.1
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|130,114
|101,932
|27.6
|%
|212,098
|81,381
|160.6
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|191,654
|168,784
|13.5
|%
|83,534
|154,650
|-46.0
|%
Total deposits
|321,768
|270,716
|18.9
|%
|295,632
|236,031
|25.3
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|292
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|38,084
|$
|35,382
|7.6
|%
|$
|37,173
|$
|35,009
|6.2
|%
Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Interest income
|$
|3,177
|$
|2,949
|$
|3,042
|$
|2,922
|$
|2,996
Interest expense
|129
|158
|188
|381
|490
Net Interest Income
|3,048
|2,791
|2,854
|2,541
|2,506
Service charges on deposits
|61
|56
|39
|50
|48
Other income
|90
|86
|79
|78
|79
Total Non Interest Income
|151
|142
|118
|128
|127
Salaries and benefits expense
|977
|915
|1,037
|856
|740
Occupancy and equipment expense
|119
|94
|113
|114
|93
Other expense
|362
|364
|412
|400
|370
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,458
|1,373
|1,562
|1,370
|1,203
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,741
|1,560
|1,410
|1,299
|1,430
Gain on sale of securities
|(1
|)
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of ORE
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|315
|200
|125
|0
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|1,425
|1,378
|1,285
|1,299
|1,430
Provision for income taxes
|179
|162
|155
|175
|210
Net Earnings
|$
|1,246
|$
|1,216
|$
|1,130
|$
|1,124
|$
|1,220
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.10
TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Total loans
|$
|252,207
|$
|228,473
|$
|216,848
|$
|173,992
|$
|167,587
Total short term investments
|24,993
|16,429
|38,648
|37,566
|60,603
Total investment securities
|95,244
|90,606
|90,658
|73,287
|70,804
Total earning assets
|372,444
|335,508
|346,154
|284,845
|298,994
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,915
|)
|(2,598
|)
|(2,396
|)
|(2,269
|)
|(2,262
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,340
|2,400
|2,455
|2,522
|2,560
Other Assets
|6,237
|6,748
|5,673
|6,567
|9,770
Total assets
|378,106
|342,058
|351,886
|291,665
|309,062
Noninterest bearing deposits
|134,692
|114,284
|118,933
|89,581
|100,527
Interest bearing deposits
|201,120
|186,096
|192,159
|162,726
|170,191
Total deposits
|335,812
|300,380
|311,092
|252,307
|270,718
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,270
|2,029
|1,501
|1,779
|1,047
Total liabilities
|337,082
|302,409
|312,593
|254,086
|271,765
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|38,778
|37,463
|37,089
|36,069
|35,858
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|2,246
|2,186
|2,203
|1,510
|1,439
Total Equity
|$
|41,024
|$
|39,649
|$
|39,292
|$
|37,579
|$
|37,297
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30
|June 30,
|March 31
|Dec 31
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|249
|$
|266
|$
|388
|$
|408
|$
|419
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|320
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|249
|$
|266
|$
|708
|$
|728
|$
|739
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|248
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.44
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|2,598
|$
|2,396
|$
|2,269
|$
|2,262
|$
|2,259
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|2
|2
|2
|7
|3
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|2
|2
|2
|7
|3
Provision for loan losses
|315
|200
|125
|0
|0
Balance at end of period
|$
|2,915
|$
|2,598
|$
|2,396
|$
|2,269
|$
|2,262
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.16
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.35
|%
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
as a percentage of total loans
|1.46
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.35
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|1171
|%
|977
|%
|338
|%
|312
|%
|306
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.13
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.37
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.62
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.15
|%
|12.19
|%
|11.88
|%
|11.80
|%
|13.34
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|12.85
|%
|12.94
|%
|12.34
|%
|12.36
|%
|13.79
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.48
|%
|10.99
|%
|10.69
|%
|12.55
|%
|11.73
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|3.88
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.81
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.67
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.28
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.70
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.60
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.97
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|44.8
|%
|50.4
|%
|51.6
|%
|48.9
|%
|43.4
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|37.88
|$
|36.61
|$
|36.18
|$
|34.54
|$
|34.22
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|35.81
|$
|34.59
|$
|34.15
|$
|33.15
|$
|32.90
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,083
|1,083
|1,086
|1,088
|1,090
Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$ 33,964
153
0.45%
0.45%
$ 35,738
708
1.98%
1.98%
FRB Stock
395
24
6.00%
6.00%
382
23
6.00%
6.00%
Taxable securities
505
7
1.39%
1.39%
622
13
2.09%
2.09%
Tax Free securities
84,554
2,278
2.69%
3.41%
73,505
2,160
2.94%
3.72%
Loans
209,503
9,627
4.60%
4.60%
154,938
8,908
5.75%
5.75%
Total Interest Earning Assets
328,921
12,089
3.68%
3.88%
265,185
11,812
4.45%
4.67%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
5,446
5,100
Other assets
4,304
4,406
Allowance for loan losses
(2,686)
(1,987)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
7,064
7,519
Total Assets
$335,985
$272,704
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
138,712
308
0.22%
0.22%
121,613
1,217
1.00%
1.00%
Certificates and other time deposits
42,839
548
1.28%
1.28%
33,037
626
1.89%
1.89%
Other borrowings
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
293
9
3.07%
3.07%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
181,551
856
0.47%
0.47%
154,943
1,852
1.20%
1.20%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
130,114
81,381
Other liabilities
1,607
1,371
Shareholders' Equity
40,183
35,009
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$353,455
$272,704
Net Interest Income and Spread
11,233
3.20%
3.41%
9,960
3.26%
3.47%
Net Interest Margin
3.42%
3.60%
3.76%
3.97%
December 31
December 31
2020
%
2019
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$153,429
60.83%
$98,099
58.54%
Real estate:
Commercial
61,330
24.32%
24,133
14.40%
Residential
20,492
8.13%
23,115
13.79%
Construction and development
16,499
6.54%
21,692
12.94%
Consumer
457
0.18%
548
0.33%
PPP Loans
Total loans (gross)
252,207
100.00%
167,587
100.00%
Unearned discounts
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
Total loans (net)
$252,207
100.00%
$167,587
100.00%
|December 31
|December 31
|2020
|2019
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|38,778
|$
|35,859
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|41,583
|$
|38,121
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|224,307
|$
|181,050
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.29
|%
|19.81
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|18.54
|%
|21.06
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.66
|%
|11.89
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|23
|22
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|64.00
|$
|65.50
Low
|$
|64.00
|$
|62.00
Close
|$
|64.00
|$
|64.98
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
