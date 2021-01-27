Technavio has been monitoring the aluminum hydroxide market and it is poised to grow by 672.37 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aluminum hydroxide market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Increased demand from the flame retardants industry is a major trend driving the growth of the market



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 672.37 mn



Who are the top players in the market?

Alcoa Corp., Almatis BV, Aluminum Crop. of China Ltd., American Elements, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Nabaltec AG Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.



What is the key market driver?

The increasing demand for antacids is one of the major factors driving the market



How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 51% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcoa Corp., Almatis BV, Aluminum Crop. of China Ltd., American Elements, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Nabaltec AG, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for antacids will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this aluminum hydroxide market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aluminum Hydroxide Market is segmented as below:

Application Chemical Flame Retardant Filler Antacid Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aluminum hydroxide market report covers the following areas:

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Size

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Trends

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased demand from the flame retardants industry as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum hydroxide market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum hydroxide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum hydroxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum hydroxide market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum hydroxide market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chemical Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flame retardant Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Filler Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Antacid Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcoa Corp.

Almatis BV

Aluminum Crop. of China Ltd.

American Elements

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Nabaltec AG

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

