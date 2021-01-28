Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Achieves Record Earnings for 2020

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 17% increase over the $2.9 million earned the previous quarter, and a 42% increase compared to the $2.4 million earned the fourth quarter of 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $1.00, an increase of $0.14 as compared to $0.86 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of $0.29 as compared to $0.71 earned for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 results produced an annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.08% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.20%.

The earnings increase compared to the most recent quarter was driven by a $0.9 million decrease in provision for loan losses and a $0.4 million increase in securities gains. These were offset by a $0.5 million decrease in net interest income.

The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects increases of $0.9 million, $2.3 million and $0.4 million in net interest income, net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, and securities gains, respectively. The growth in revenue was partially offset by increases in provision for loan losses of $0.7 million and operating expenses of $0.8 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported record earnings with net income of $10.8 million, an increase of 13% over the previous record of $9.6 million reported for 2019. EPS for 2020 increased by 12% to $3.25 compared to $2.90 for 2019. The Company's results for the year ended December 31, 2020 produced a ROAE of 10.35% and a ROAA of 1.02%.

"I'm extremely proud of what our team accomplished this past year", said Todd James, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Blackhawk achieved record earnings, despite having to take a much different path to those results than originally planned", he added. "In response to the unprecedented events of 2020, our bankers focused their efforts on assisting our customers and prospects and helping them deal with the financial implications of the economic shutdown that was brought on by the pandemic. This included originating over $80 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, providing payment relief on another $72 million of loans, and helping over 1,900 homeowners lock in $295 million of mortgage loans at historical low rates", said James.

Total assets of the Company increased by $177.7 million, or 18%, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $963.9 million as of December 31, 2019. Total gross loans increased by $44.4 million, or 7%, and total investment securities increased $114.6 million, or 48%, during the year of 2020. Total Deposits increased by $157.6 million, or 19%, to $987.3 million compared to $829.6 million at the end of 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $9.4 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, and up $0.9 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 3.83% for both the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the fourth quarter of 2019.

The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was the result of growth in average total earning assets, which increased by $148.6 million, or 17%. The increase was driven by the PPP, other pandemic stimulus and an overall influx of deposits as we saw a flight to safety. While the increase in average earning assets boosted net interest income, the net interest margin realized on many of the assets added was lean. Total average deposits increased by $126.1 million, or 15%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. With average total loans increasing by $35.9 million, or 6%, for the same comparative quarters, much of the growth in deposits was deployed in the investment portfolio or held in interest-bearing bank accounts. The average balance of investment securities increased by $103.1 million, or 44%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. With these securities being added during a time of historically low interest rates, the yield on investments dropped by 79 basis points to 2.47% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The average balance of PPP loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $73.6 million. Including the $0.5 million in PPP origination fees recognized in the fourth quarter, the yield on PPP Loans was 3.82%.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by $4.2 million, or 12%, to $37.8 million as compared to $33.7 million for 2019. The net interest margin for 2020 decreased by six basis points to 3.82% compared to 3.88% for 2019.

The increase in net interest income for 2020, compared to the prior year, was the result of a $123.8 million, or 14%, increase in average total earning assets to $1.0 billion. Average total loans for the twelve months of 2020 were $675.5 million, an increase of $65.0 million, or 11%, as compared to $610.5 million for 2019. Average total loans for 2020 included $54.9 million of PPP loans. Average total deposits for 2020 were $915.2 million, an increase of $101.5 million, or 12%, as compared to $813.7 million for 2019. With deposit growth outpacing loan growth, average total investments for 2020 increased by $49.9 million, or 20%, to $294.0 million compared to $244 million for 2019. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate cuts to address the economic fallout from the pandemic led to a 48 basis-point decrease in the yield on average earning assets as compared to 2019. Being funded primarily by a stable, core deposit base, the Company was able to act swiftly in adjusting deposit rates, achieving a 47 basis-point decrease in the cost of deposits and a 51 basis-point drop in cost of funds, limiting the decrease in the net interest margin to six basis points compared to the prior year.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, totaled $1.7 million, as compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $5.6 million to $7.6 million compared to $2.0 million for 2019. The increased provision was made to replenish the allowance for loan losses for charge-offs taken in 2020, and to accommodate an increase in qualitative factors due to uncertainty and potential losses related COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the year equaled $4.8 million, with $3.8 million of that amount being related to one relationship.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $9.1 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $11.0 million as of September 30, 2020, and $13.6 million at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.79%, as compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2020, and 1.41% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.59% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 1.44% at September 30, 2020, and 1.25% as of December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020 is 1.74% compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 118.7% as of December 31, 2020, as compared to 90.8% at September 30, 2020, and 58.8% at December 31, 2019.

While overall delinquency rates and non-performing asset levels have improved, management believes that current economic conditions present a heightened level of uncertainty that could result in elevated losses in future quarters. Many borrowers have taken advantage of PPP, other stimulus programs, and payment deferral loan modifications provided by the Bank. Blackhawk will continue being proactive with borrowers to ensure credit issues are identified and addressed as early as possible, and will grant borrower concessions that improve the overall probability of repayment.

Blackhawk implemented a program to provide payment relief to borrowers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including payment deferrals, interest only payments, and forbearance agreements offering other relief. Many of these customers have returned to normal payments, however some are still under the original or extended modification agreements. The table below summarizes the status of loans that have been modified under the program. The portfolio balances in the tables exclude loans originated under PPP, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA:

Of the total $72.2 million of loans that were modified to grant payment relief, $45.2 million have returned to normal payments. Of the remaining $27 million, $5.1 million has been transferred to non-accrual status and $21.9 million are still categorized as performing loans. The decision to move a credit to non-accrual or non-performing status is based upon management's assessment of likelihood the borrower will ultimately be able to make all principal and interest payments post-COVID.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, totaled $6.0 million, a $0.3 million increase compared to $5.7 million the prior quarter, and a $2.1 million increase over the $3.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to $0.4 million of securities gains recognized in the fourth quarter and none the previous quarter. This was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in net loan servicing income reflecting an increase in the valuation allowance on the originated mortgage servicing rights asset. The increase in non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 includes a $2.3 million increase in net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans. The increase also includes $0.4 million of securities gains for the fourth quarter of 2020 with none realized in the fourth quarter of the prior year. These increases were offset by a $0.2 million decrease in service charges on deposits and a $0.3 million decrease in other non-interest income.

Non-interest income for the full year 2020 increased $4.7 million, or 31%, to $19.8 million as compared to $15.1 million for 2019, including a $6.1 million increase in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans. This increase was offset by $0.7 million decrease in deposit service charges and a $0.6 million decrease in gain on sale of securities.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, totaled $9.3 million, unchanged compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and increasing by $0.8 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to a $0.9 million increase in compensation, which includes elevated variable compensation related to increased mortgage loan originations.

Operating expenses for the full year 2020 increased $1.5 million, or 4%, to $36.2 million as compared to $34.6 million the year before. The 2019 results included $2 million of nonrecurring acquisition related expenses. Excluding the acquisition related expenses for 2019, operating expenses would have increased by $3.5 million, or 11%, over the previous year. This increase reflects operating the three acquired locations for the full year, versus only ten months in 2019, and the increased variable expenses related to mortgage banking activity.

Share Repurchase Program

At its meeting on October 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has repurchased 6,400 shares under the program. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors including market conditions, capital requirements, and other corporate considerations as determined by the Company's management team. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The Company expects to finance the purchases with existing cash balances.

Outlook

The outlook for Blackhawk as well as the entire banking industry is clouded by uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Blackhawk believes there is risk of elevated credit losses in future quarters as the economic impact of the crisis plays out. In addition, a prolonged low interest rate environment has the potential to negatively affect net interest income and the net interest margin. The Company will continue taking steps to increase revenue, implement government stimulus programs and work with credit customers to offset and mitigate losses to the extent possible. Management believes the Company's financial position is strong and it has ample resources to withstand a potentially severe and protracted recession. In addition to responding to this crisis, Blackhawk will continue to pursue creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisitions. Ability to grow or maintain profitability may be affected by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO

tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO

mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 12,012 $ 12,320 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions 42,119 20,761 Total cash and cash equivalents 54,131 33,081 Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions 4,159 6,325 Equity securities at fair value 2,517 2,365 Securities available-for-sale 349,565 235,083 Loans held for sale 6,096 6,540 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,150 742 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $10,764 and $7,941 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 662,225 619,359 Premises and equipment, net 20,254 21,025 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 12,018 12,455 Mortgage servicing rights 3,409 3,106 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,126 11,118 Other assets 13,949 12,662 Total assets $ 1,141,599 $ 963,861 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 268,866 $ 155,978 Interest-bearing 718,388 673,631 Total deposits 987,254 829,609 Short-term borrowings - - Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 12,833 14,000 Other borrowings 14,000 10,000 Other liabilities 10,602 7,773 Total liabilities 1,029,844 866,537 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,435,348 and 3,399,803 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 35,062 33,989 Retained earnings 69,676 60,295 Treasury stock, 62,999 and 105,185 shares at cost as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (941 ) (1,408 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,923 4,414 Total stockholders' equity 111,755 97,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,141,599 $ 963,861

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 33,441 $ 32,449 Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 6,328 6,089 Tax-exempt 1,451 1,587 Interest on other financial institutions 276 528 Total interest income 41,496 40,653 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 2,840 5,806 Interest on short-term borrowings 44 313 Interest on subordinated debentures 182 248 Interest on senior secured term note 498 591 Interest on other 83 11 Total interest expense 3,647 6,969 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 37,849 33,684 Provision for loan losses 7,600 2,010 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,249 31,674 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 3,035 3,715 Net gain on sale of loans 11,080 4,211 Net loan servicing income (431 ) 369 Debit card interchange fees 3,738 3,402 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 535 1,171 Net other gains (losses) 64 89 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 310 306 Change in value of equity securities 70 33 Other 1,380 1,832 Total noninterest income 19,781 15,128 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 21,948 19,382 Occupancy and equipment 4,278 4,115 Data processing 2,383 3,574 Debit card processing and issuance 1,584 1,574 Advertising and marketing 297 450 Amortization of core deposit intangible 437 398 Professional fees 1,531 1,659 Office Supplies 363 405 Telephone 577 536 Other 2,752 2,520 Total noninterest expenses 36,150 34,613 Income before income taxes 13,880 12,189 Provision for income taxes 3,033 2,585 Net income $ 10,847 $ 9,604 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.25 $ 2.90 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 3.25 2.90 Dividends Per Common Share 0.44 0.40 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.82 % 3.88 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 63.14 % 72.10 % Return on Assets 1.02 % 1.02 % Return on Common Equity 10.35 % 10.49 % (1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30 March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest Income: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and fees on loans $ 8,079 $ 8,671 $ 8,658 $ 8,033 $ 8,284 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,598 1,607 1,618 1,505 1,496 Tax-exempt 384 372 371 323 331 Interest on other financial institutions 33 41 40 162 107 Total interest income 10,094 10,691 10,687 10,023 10,218 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 458 565 639 1,177 1,400 Interest on subordinated debentures 41 42 45 53 58 Interest on senior secured term note 113 119 111 156 165 Interest on other borrowings 40 47 19 22 24 Total interest expense 652 773 814 1,408 1,647 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 9,442 9,918 9,873 8,615 8,571 Provision for loan losses 1,715 2,615 2,505 765 980 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,727 7,303 7,368 7,850 7,591 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 781 747 610 897 1,002 Net gain on sale of loans 3,572 3,412 3,192 905 1,257 Net loan servicing income (177 ) 26 (389 ) 110 119 Debit card interchange fees 979 1,002 924 832 876 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 428 - 8 99 - Net other gains (losses) - 58 6 - (87 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 75 76 74 85 75 Other 310 344 425 273 632 Total noninterest income 5,968 5,665 4,850 3,201 3,874 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,851 5,585 5,477 5,035 4,964 Occupancy and equipment 986 1,137 1,074 1,083 1,038 Data processing 683 629 561 510 520 Debit card processing and issuance 384 409 394 397 449 Advertising and marketing 75 87 38 97 101 Amortization of intangibles 107 107 107 115 119 Professional fees 373 386 405 367 300 Office Supplies 90 94 88 90 118 Telephone 140 138 149 150 153 Other 637 714 659 646 730 Total noninterest expenses 9,326 9,286 8,952 8,490 8,492 Income before income taxes 4,369 3,682 3,266 2,561 2,973 Provision for income taxes 1,022 819 704 487 621 Net income $ 3,347 $ 2,863 $ 2,562 $ 2,074 $ 2,352 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.00 $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.63 $ 0.71 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.00 0.86 0.77 0.63 0.71 Dividends Per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.10 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.63 % 3.83 % 3.99 % 3.83 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 61.80 % 59.39 % 60.43 % 71.89 % 67.25 % Return on Assets 1.20 % 1.03 % 0.96 % 0.85 % 0.97 % Return on Common Equity 12.08 % 10.64 % 10.16 % 8.31 % 9.60 % (1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 12,012 $ 17,403 $ 14,527 $ 15,240 $ 12,320 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 46,278 47,848 25,246 6,775 27,086 Securities 352,082 317,761 301,726 265,165 237,448 Net loans/leases 668,321 681,060 697,881 626,797 625,899 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 12,018 12,125 12,232 12,340 12,455 Other assets 50,888 50,105 49,485 50,688 48,653 Total assets $ 1,141,599 $ 1,126,302 $ 1,101,097 $ 977,005 $ 963,861 Deposits $ 987,254 $ 960,773 $ 939,066 $ 843,061 $ 829,609 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 12,833 13,222 13,611 14,000 14,000 Borrowings 14,000 29,000 29,000 10,000 10,035 Other liabilities 10,602 10,161 9,758 6,083 7,738 Stockholders' equity 111,755 107,991 104,507 98,706 97,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,141,599 $ 1,126,302 $ 1,101,097 $ 977,005 $ 963,861

ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Non-accrual loans $ 7,013 $ 8,584 $ 8,427 $ 9,680 $ 10,642 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 196 - 845 - Troubled debt restructures - accruing 2,057 2,176 2,361 2,770 2,866 Total nonperforming loans $ 9,070 $ 10,956 $ 10,788 $ 13,295 $ 13,508 Other real estate owned 1 1 762 123 54 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,071 $ 10,957 $ 11,550 $ 13,418 $ 13,562 Total loans $ 679,085 $ 691,003 $ 707,983 $ 634,957 $ 633,840 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,764 $ 9,943 $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 668,321 $ 681,060 $ 697,881 $ 626,797 $ 625,899 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.79 % 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.37 % 1.41 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 2.09 % 2.13 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.59 % 1.44 % 1.43 % 1.29 % 1.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 118.7 % 90.8 % 93.6 % 61.4 % 58.8 %

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Beginning Balance $ 9,943 $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941 $ 8,324 Provision 1,715 2,615 2,505 765 980 Loans charged off 1,334 2,892 639 633 1,463 Loan recoveries 440 118 76 87 100 Net charge-offs 894 2,774 563 546 1,363 Ending Balance $ 10,764 $ 9,943 $ 10,102 $ 8,160 $ 7,941

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 31,899 $ 276 0.86 % $ 23,058 $ 528 2.29 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 247,389 6,328 2.56 % 193,954 6,089 3.14 % Tax-exempt investment securities 46,594 1,451 4.01 % 50,100 1,587 3.88 % Total Investment securities 293,983 7,779 2.79 % 244,054 7,676 3.29 % Loans 675,466 33,441 4.95 % 610,472 32,449 5.32 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,001,348 $ 41,496 4.19 % $ 877,584 $ 40,653 4.67 % Allowance for loan losses (9,535 ) (7,778 ) Cash and due from banks 16,453 15,765 Other assets 58,475 57,920 Total Assets $ 1,066,741 $ 943,491 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 281,053 $ 807 0.29 % $ 254,228 $ 1,483 0.58 % Savings and money market deposits 318,169 676 0.21 % 286,719 2,237 0.78 % Time deposits 97,747 1,357 1.39 % 116,814 2,086 1.79 % Total interest bearing deposits 696,969 2,840 0.41 % 657,761 5,806 0.88 % Subordinated debentures 5,155 182 3.53 % 5,155 248 4.81 % Borrowings 34,227 625 1.83 % 27,145 915 3.37 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 736,351 $ 3,647 0.50 % $ 690,061 $ 6,969 1.01 % Interest Rate Spread 3.69 % 3.66 % Noninterest checking accounts 218,254 155,936 Other liabilities 7,357 5,956 Total liabilities 961,962 851,953 Total Stockholders' equity 104,779 91,538 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,066,741 $ 943,491 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 37,849 3.82 % $ 33,684 3.88 % (1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 30,058 $ 32 0.43 % $ 42,716 $ 41 0.38 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 285,167 1,598 2.23 % 257,506 1,607 2.48 % Tax-exempt investment securities 51,902 384 3.78 % 47,090 372 4.09 % Total Investment securities 337,069 1,982 2.47 % 304,596 1,979 2.73 % Loans 678,335 8,079 4.74 % 693,418 8,670 4.97 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,045,462 $ 10,093 3.88 % $ 1,040,730 $ 10,690 4.13 % Allowance for loan losses (10,313 ) (11,018 ) Cash and due from banks 16,032 18,901 Other assets 58,663 58,022 Total Assets $ 1,109,844 $ 1,106,635 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 261,739 $ 150 0.23 % $ 292,875 $ 166 0.23 % Savings and money market deposits 349,028 98 0.11 % 335,043 111 0.13 % Time deposits 84,166 210 0.99 % 91,366 288 1.25 % Total interest bearing deposits 694,933 458 0.26 % 719,284 565 0.31 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 41 3.19 % 5,155 42 3.25 % Borrowings 30,186 152 2.01 % 42,637 165 1.54 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 730,274 $ 651 0.36 % $ 767,076 $ 772 0.40 % Interest Rate Spread 3.52 % 3.73 % Noninterest checking accounts 261,182 224,552 Other liabilities 8,202 7,950 Total liabilities 999,658 999,578 Total Stockholders' equity 110,186 107,057 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,109,844 $ 1,106,635 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 9,442 3.63 % $ 9,918 3.83 % (1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

