Technavio has been monitoring the sensing devices market for farms and it is poised to grow by 576.42 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the sensing devices market for farms. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Farmer focus on improving soil health is a major trend driving the growth of the market



The market will decelerate at a CAGR of over 13% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 576.42 mn



Agri-TechE, Campbell Scientific Inc., E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., Irrometer Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., The Toro Co., Trimble Inc., Yara International ASA, and Yuktix Technologies, are some of the major market participants.



The increase in smart farming practices is one of the major factors driving the market



The North America region will contribute 32% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agri-TechE, Campbell Scientific Inc., E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., Irrometer Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., The Toro Co., Trimble Inc., Yara International ASA, and Yuktix Technologies are some of the major market participants. The increase in smart farming practices will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sensing devices market for farms forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sensing Devices Market for Farms is segmented as below:

Product Soil Management Sensing Devices Water Management Sensing Devices Climate Management Sensing Devices

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sensing devices market for farms report covers the following areas:

Sensing Devices Market for Farms Size

Sensing Devices Market for Farms Trends

Sensing Devices Market for Farms Industry Analysis

This study identifies farmer focus on improving soil health as one of the prime reasons driving the sensing devices market for farms growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sensing Devices Market for Farms 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sensing devices market for farms growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sensing devices market for farms size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sensing devices market for farms across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sensing devices market for farms vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Soil management sensing devices Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water management sensing devices Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Climate management sensing devices Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agri-TechE

Campbell Scientific Inc.

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

Irrometer Co. Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

The Toro Co.

Trimble Inc.

Yara International ASA

Yuktix Technologies

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

