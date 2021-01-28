Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021

Press Release





Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021

28 January 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials . Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

Nokia's video webcast will begin on 4 February 2021 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.

The video webcast will be a presentation with slides.

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).

(http://www.nokia.com/financials). Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

