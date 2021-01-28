Tata Technologies has commenced operations in its newly established delivery centre in Sweden to support key accounts in Europe and further strengthen its footprint and growth aspirations in Nordics.

Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering and product development digital services company, has commenced operations in its wholly owned subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. This move marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017. Sweden and the overall Nordics region holds strategic importance for the new entity, considering the presence of global OEMs and Tier 1 automotive majors, large export volumes, and augmented focus on vehicle electrification.

Tata Technologies' mission is to help the clients Engineer the better products and there are two key components to the company's value proposition; the first one being outsourced product engineering services for our clients helping them conceptualize and design better products, and the second one is helping them manufacture and realize better products. Through the new delivery centre, Tata Technologies will offer its expansive portfolio of solutions covering entire product engineering value chain to customers across Nordics. This includes solutions across smart manufacturing, Telematics, Digital Thread, Holy trinity of ERP-PLM-MES solutions, contactless retail solutions and many other solutions.

Warren Harris, CEO MD, Tata Technologies, said, "Tata Technologies has reinforced its leadership position in product engineering services as per Zinnov's 2020 Rating and has bagged the prestigious Frost Sullivan 'Company of the Year 2020' Award. We are excited to create value for our customers in Nordics through this delivery centre and stand by our ethos of helping our customers realize better products."

Arun Krishnamurthi, President, Europe, Tata Technologies said, "TATA Technologies NORDICS AB is a crucial cornerstone of Tata Technologies' European growth strategy. We already have our presence in Sweden where we work with leading OEMs and we wish to deliver our services and value to potential customers in Nordics."

Sameer Joshi, VP-Nordics, Tata Technologies said, "Sweden holds strategic importance, considering the growth opportunities for Tata Technologies. I am excited about TATA Technologies' growth journey across Nordics Countries as we continue to build our relationship with customers by creating value through our Engineering R&D Digital Services."

