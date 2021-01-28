VigiTrust CEO Mathieu Gorge's "The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom" Named Amazon Kindle Best-Seller

Cybersecurity Guide for Board Members and the C-Suite Races Up Chart to Become #1 Best Seller in Computer Network Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Privacy Day - VigiTrust today announced that its founder and CEO Mathieu Gorge's new book, The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom, is the #1 best selling Amazon Kindle computer network security title. The book shares assessments, step-by-step strategies and best practices to help board members, the C-suite and key decision makers tackle the cyber accountability challenges of today and the next decade.



"On this Global Privacy Day, I urge board members and C-suite executives to take the opportunity to put into place a cyber security strategy to protect their organizations," said Gorge. "Cyber risks are increasing exponentially, and the potential damages, both financial and reputational, are staggering."

The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom looks at cybersecurity through the lens of Mathieu Gorge's 5 Pillars of Security Framework. This simple, proven and industry-agnostic methodology enables businesses of all sizes to map cybersecurity risks, implement a cybersecurity strategy, and demonstrate cyber accountability to regulators, government bodies and law enforcement agencies.

Gorge added, "I am thrilled that my book has struck such a nerve with Kindle readers. My guest authors and I put a considerable amount of thought, time and effort into The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom, and it is gratifying to see it top the charts so soon after release."

The book was published by ForbesBooks in digital format on November 24th, 2020, and the print version will be released in March 2021. For additional information or to schedule an interview with Mathieu Gorge or any of the guest authors, please contact Mark Prindle at mark.prindle@fusionpr.com .

About the Author:

Mathieu Gorge is the CEO and founder of VigiTrust, providing Integrated Risk Management (IRM) SaaS solutions to clients in 120 countries across various industries. He helps CEOs, CxOs, and boards of directors handle cyber accountability challenges through good cyber hygiene and proactive cybersecurity compliance programs. He is a multi-award winning CEO and an established authority on IT security, information governance and risk management, with more than 20 years international experience.

More About this Title:

The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom by Mathieu Gorge is now available in digital format through ForbesBooks, and can be purchased on Amazon.com. It has 270 pages and retails for $29.95. Physical copies will ship in March.

