Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) -Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, today announced that beverage distributor Xiamen Guangzhui Ltd. ("Xiamen") became the third distributor after Beijing Dianjing Company Ltd. and Beijing Jingying Corporate Management Ltd. to join the Company's program specifically created to bring financing solutions to wholesale distributors and their retail clients through the Cubeler Lending Hub platform.

Xiamen has over 1,100 retail clients, including e-commerce giant JD.com, and owns distribution rights to several popular beverages in China, including exclusive rights for Red Bull energy drinks at PetroChina convenience stores in Guizhou province. Xiamen expects to distribute approximately 24 million cans of Red Bull per year worth about CAD$ 19.6M and will now use Peak's Lending Hub powered program to finance its acquisitions of the popular energy drink. Clients purchasing merchandise from Xiamen are also eligible to have their purchase orders financed through the program.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

