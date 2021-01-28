Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. CEO of the Company, Kyle Kennedy, and Chief Technologist, Tim Reynolds, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking for an update on the Company's current projects. "This last year has been extremely challenging, especially since July," shared Kennedy. "COVID-19 has not helped us any, it has made it more difficult to communicate with state officials," he explained. "We've also had a record number of hurricanes and rain storms," said Kennedy. "We've had high waves, holidays, and boat maintenance. There's just a ton of reasons why we have not had any days for excavation," he continued. "The reason I mention these obstacles is because we have not excavated our first SeaSearcher target yet. Obviously, that's what we want to do, and we're getting closer to it every day."

"Hopefully, this next week we will actually be doing that," shared Kennedy. "On the bright side, the Seafarer team has done a phenomenal job during this period of time," said Kennedy, before elaborating on the team's accomplishments over the last several months. "They've scanned several areas, they've mechanically improved both of our boats, and they've found a third interesting site," said Kennedy. "Best of all, and this is tremendous, they found an overlooked area of historic material, which actually could be a second historic shipwreck," he shared. "This is a major find for us."

Jolly then asked about the Company's blockchain division, and any recent developments in that sector. "One of the things that we've had great difficulty with in the blockchain business is the COVID virus, and the reason being is that our target market is cities and municipalities," explained Kennedy, adding that the cities have struggled with tax revenues and budgeting. "So, we've had to readdress our target market, expand into additional areas, and hire some additional sales people to work in this area but with a different target market than only cities and municipalities."

"From all of the research that we've done, cities right now are experiencing about an average of a 5% decline in their revenues from their various excise taxes for goods and services," said Reynolds. "That results in about a 10% decrease for the budget for the cities," he explained. "That certainly has affected the blockchain sales."

The conversation then turned to the Company's new site plan, as well as their Juno Beach site. "The site plan we're talking about is for a large concentration of historic material found on the Melbourne site," said Reynolds. "Whenever you find a large concentration, the game plan changes a little bit with the state. You have to write a specific plan for that area - how you're going to treat it as an archaeological site and how you're going to excavate it," he continued. "We supplied that plan in December through the state, and we're actually executing that plan now," shared Reynolds. "We're finding hundreds of artifacts, hundreds of surfaced and submerged artifacts, within only a few hundred feet total," said Reynolds, adding that the team is now trying to determine several factors to allow them to isolate the best area of the site.

"For Juno, we'll be submitting the full recovery permit request very soon. We've already done a survey of that site, and we've got a great plan for Juno," said Reynolds. "With what we found in Juno, everything is encrusted," he added. "It means that we will have to look at every object that is down there to find what we're looking for," said Reynolds. "We will absolutely be taking the SeaSearcher back down there and doing a full survey of that area, looking for non-ferrous objects to point us in the right direction."

To close the interview, Kennedy expressed his excitement for the Company's potential as they continue to move forward with their current and upcoming projects, especially in regards to the advanced capabilities of the SeaSearcher and the significance of their latest discovery.

To hear Kyle Kennedy's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7784376-seafarer-exploration-corp-discusses-discovery-of-historic-material-at-their-melbourne-site-with.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the Company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds.

Disclaimer:

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that was reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kennedy

(813) 448-3577

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73055