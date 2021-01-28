Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) has the benefit of two highly experienced managers, Singapore-based Chetan Sehgal and Andrew Ness, who is based in Edinburgh. They can draw on the significant resources of a team of more than 80 investment professionals working in 14 countries around the globe. The managers successfully navigated choppy waters during 2020, a period characterised by bouts of significant stock market volatility due to the global pandemic. TEMIT's NAV has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the last one, three five and 10 years. Sehgal and Ness are constructive on the outlook for emerging market equities based on improving company fundamentals and relatively attractive valuations.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...