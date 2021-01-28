Future Market Insights: Probiotic yogurt is witnessing surging demand in the global market owing to its benefits to all age groups: New Report Analyses

Market players are focusing on the production of exotic flavours of yogurt to attain a competitive edge.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the probiotic yogurt market that the market will record a CAGR of 6.3% through 2021. Demand for probiotic yogurt is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to the rising health consciousness among people of all age groups.

"Adapting to the progressing wave of veganism, the global market will witness increased probiotic yogurt made from plant-based sources or dairy alternatives. Dynamic preferences of vegan and the flexitarian population are remarkably influencing the probiotic yogurt market. ." says the FMI analyst.

Probiotic yogurt Market - Important Highlights

Spoonable yogurt is estimated to hold the leading market share in the projected years owing to the preference of consumers for the taste and texture.

Due to rising health concerns, low fat content probiotic yogurt is estimated to lead the market and is projected with a CAGR of 6%

As of now, supermarkets dominate the share in the global market, however, online retailers are estimated to gain traction during the upcoming projected years.

The US is expected to hold a prominent place in the market due to an established consumer base

Opportunities for the market growth are plenty in China in the forecasted years, because almost half of the people are overweight and there is a rise in health concern among them.

Probiotic yogurt Market - Drivers

Rising awareness due to the associated health benefits and its help in the prevention of diseases such as diabetes and facilitating weight loss will generate growth prospects.

the Probiotic yogurt market is expected to witness an increase in demand for plant-based sources or dairy alternatives, adapting to the progressing wave of veganism.

Increasing preference towards products made from natural ingredients is boosting demand for probiotic yogurt.

The increase in demand for exotic flavors like blueberry, mint coriander, banana chocolate will drive the growth of the market.

Probiotic yogurt Market - Restraints

Is comparatively pricey compared to other dairy products which are thought to be a key constraint for the market.

Rapidly changing consumer demand which is why companies need to have their foot in innovation and continuously improve, which can cause problems at times.

COVID-19 Impact on Probiotic yogurt Market

During the onset of COVID, the market was driven by the stockpiling of groceries which was followed by a lockdown. As health and hygiene were on the top priority list of customers, there was a rapid increase in sales in probiotic yogurt due to its excellent source of essential nutrients such as potassium, calcium, zinc, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin B2. During the onset of lockdown, there was an increase In demand generated from the eCommerce stores.

Competitive Landscape

The probiotic yogurt market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities and increasing their types of products besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. For this, they are introducing probiotic yogurt infused with different flavours and exotic fruits. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Danone S.A., General Mills, Inc., Nestlé S.A. among others.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the probiotic yogurt market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (whole milk, low fat, fat-free), application(food and beverages, dietary supplements, healthcare, and others), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Japan, and MEA).

