Entering the Russian market, Andersen Global expands its coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with Moscow-based Lidings, a leading independent law firm.

Founded in 2006, the full-service firm works with local and international companies in various industries including market leaders, international investors and medium and large global businesses. Lidings has capabilities in tax, antitrust, banking and finance, employment, restructuring, real estate and litigation with a focus on corporate, disputes and intellectual property. Led by Managing Partner Andrey Zelenin, the law firm is recognized by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Best Lawyers

"Over the years, we have built our reputation based on our in-depth knowledge of Russia's intricate business culture and regulatory framework," Andrey said. "Our practice has been dynamically growing and collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to better address the evolving business needs of our clients, as well as successfully address their global needs."

"Andrey and his team bring the type of expertise, stewardship and professionalism that it takes to be leaders in their market," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "They are one of the best practices in Russia. The firm's demonstrated commitment to transparency and proven ability to provide clients with best-in-class solutions complements our global platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 242 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

