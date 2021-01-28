Prescription Hope Launches Next Phase of Headquarter Renovation & Expansion Project

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Prescription Hope, one of the largest patient assistance program administrators in the U.S., announced that it has launched the next phase of renovating and expanding the company's national headquarters located in Stuart, Florida.

To date, Prescription Hope has completely renovated and built out the 30,000 square foot property's third floor, which is now 100 percent operationally ready. The next phase includes renovating a new suite on the first floor, as well as renovating and building out the second floor.

Throughout the expansion, Prescription Hope has maintained full business continuity, and is providing customers across the country with uninterrupted and responsive support. It is also actively recruiting new staff for its headquarters in Stuart, Florida, "When we moved our national corporate headquarters to Florida, we did so with the intention and commitment to create quality long-term jobs that foster economic growth - both for our growing roster of Prescription Hope team members, as well as for numerous other businesses and workers in the community that financially benefit from our presence and investments," commented Douglas Pierce, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prescription Hope. "I am proud to say that our expansion plans are moving ahead, and we look forward to completing the next phase this year."







Driving Prescription Hope's growth and expansion is an innovative business model that, for a flat monthly fee of $50 per medication, provides patients with accurate and up-to-date information on whether they are eligible for patient assistance programs that are run by various pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. If so, then Prescription Hope facilitates the monthly home delivery of medication, which for many individuals and families translates into saving hundreds or thousands of dollars per month.

"The medication that patients receive after being enrolled in one or multiple patient assistance programs is exactly, one hundred percent the same as before," added Douglas Pierce. "The only thing that changes - and in a good way - is the price they pay. For many people, especially seniors who are taking numerous medications and are on a fixed budget, the amount of savings can literally be life-changing. I cannot express how rewarding it is to be part of a company that meaningfully helps so many people. It makes going to work each day a blessing and a joy."

Founded in 2006 by Douglas Pierce, Prescription Hope is a national prescription drug access program, designed to make medication affordable. In an effort to help streamline patient assistant programs, the professionals at Prescription Hope work diligently to provide top-quality care. The company operates nationwide and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

