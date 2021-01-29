Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q4 2020 Quarterly Activity Report. The Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing gold and silver mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina. Austral owns 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mine in Chile and the Casposo Mine (care and maintenance) in Argentina, and a 26.46% interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada. In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile and a 100% interest in the Pingüino project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange. (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at (www.australgold.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

