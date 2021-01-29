Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

ABB Ltd., Andritz AG and Beacon Power LLC will emerge as major mechanical energy storage market participants during 2021-2025

The mechanical energy storage market is expected to grow by 58.27 GigaWatts during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the mechanical energy storage market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006231/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The mechanical energy storage market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Mechanical Energy Storage Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates the business through various segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers largely plug and play energy storage system for residential solar installations, which is the first to enable simultaneous AC and DC Coupling and is very expandable.

Andritz AG

Andritz AG operates the business through various segments such as Pulp Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The company offers a hybrid energy solution that combines a hydropower unit with stationary energy storage based on automotive lithium-ion battery systems. This system can be applied to all types and sizes of hydropower plants such as low head, run of river, and high head and to all turbine types.

Beacon Power LLC

Beacon Power LLC operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers a mechanical battery that stores kinetic energy in a rotating mass. These systems are modular and can be configured to meet the power capacity demands of a variety of applications, from 100 kW to multi MW systems.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The mechanical energy storage market is segmented as below:

Technology Pumped Hydroelectric Flywheel Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The mechanical energy storage market is driven by the growing energy storage requirement. In addition, other factors such as increasing energy storage alternatives is expected to trigger the mechanical energy storage market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

