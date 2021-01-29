Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
WKN: A0YJNS ISIN: CA6871961059 
Frankfurt
28.01.21
08:07 Uhr
0,280 Euro
-0,014
-4,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.01.2021 | 08:08
Orosur Mining Inc. Announces New Director Option Issuance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the granting of 300,000 stock options ("Options") to the Company's recently appointed non-executive director, Mr. Nick von Schirnding, upon recommendation and authorisation by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Options shall vest in two equal parts: the first part immediately and the second on January 29, 2022. The Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.46 per common share, on or before January 29, 2026. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur's shares on January 28, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Full Name

Nick von Schirnding

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Orosur Mining Inc

b)

LEI

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options to subscribe for new common shares of no par value

b)

Identification code

ISIN: CA6871961059

c)

Nature of transaction

Grant of options

d)

Prices and volumes

300,000 @ Cdn$0.46

e)

Aggregated information

Single transaction - see above.

f)

Date of transaction

January 28th, 2021

g)

Place of transaction

Outside of trading venue


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626697/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-New-Director-Option-Issuance

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
