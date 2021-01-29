The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on The EU Clinical Trial Regulation EU Filings Registrations" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course covers the requirements for conducting Clinical Studies across the EU via the requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation (for Drugs Biologics). The course also covers recent updates on EU-GCP associated with the new regulatory framework and highlights of the new EU Pharmacovigilance Directive, as it relates to studies and helpful tips into working with the European regulators. The webinar covers the impending changes coming with the EU Parliament passage of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, which will affect all trials conducted across the EU [new and ongoing].

This course also covers the various licensing methods (for Drugs, Biologics Combination Products) by which applicants can file for product licenses (Marketing Authorizations) in one or multiple Member States [and EEA], as well as fully across all Member States of the European Union. This course specifically outlines and discusses the structure of the regulatory agencies at the EU-level and across specific Member States. Course content will explain which procedures are available for which products and then will follow the license processing steps for each pathway.

Learning Objectives

Attendees will leave the Course clearly understanding the requirements under the current Regulations. In addition, this Course has been updated to provide participants with competitive insight into:

How the EU and individual countries within Europe interact

Which registration procedure to use

How regulations affect product development strategies

Understanding the concerns/issues of European Regulatory Personnel

How to negotiate with the regulators

Information necessary for effective submissions

Strategies for streamlining the registration application process for faster approval

The advantages and disadvantages of various registration procedures

How to efficiently initiate trials first patient, first visit

How to link the strategy of Country Selection to an ultimate EU registration pathway

How to stay compliant What can make the difference in your data passing Regulatory scrutiny

Related area-GCP and PV-reporting updates

Impending Changes of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation and timing for Implementation

Who Should Attend: Business Management

Project Team Members

Legal Team Members

Clinical Operations Staff

Quality Assurance, Monitors, CRAs

Regulatory Affairs

Investigators Site Study Staff

CROs, Consultants, Insurers

Key Topics Covered:

New EU CT Regulation

Overview of the EU and EU Regulatory Structure

Overview of the previous EU Clinical Trial Directive

Impending Changes of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Clinical Trials in the EU

Phases of a clinical trial

Start-Up and Application Processes

Ethics Committee and Competent Authority Review Process

Trial Protocol and Management

GCP and GMP Compliance

Labeling Requirements

Fees

End of a Clinical Trial

How Changes of the new Clinical Trial Regulation will affect Sponsors

European Filing Registration Procedures

EU Agency Regulatory Structure

Registration Options

Company Strategy Linking Clinical Trials Marketing Authorization Applications

Balancing Strategy and Long-Term Regulatory Cost Maintenance

Registration Procedures

Member State [National] Procedures

Mutual Recognition Procedure

Centralized Procedure

Generics, Orphan Drugs, Biologics and Combination Products

Cessing License Variations

Changes Concerning Manufacturing/Formulation Aspects (Product Process)

Labeling Packaging Leaflet Requirements

EU Decision Making Process

Scope

Check-in Procedure

Consultation

Industry's Ability to Impact Involvement Timing

Standing Committee Participation

Favorable Standing Committee Opinion

Non-Favorable Opinion Process Timing

Review of Regulatory Authorities

International, Regional, and Local laws applicable for each European Union Nation

Member State Analysis of Applicable Regulations At All Levels With Practical Examples of How the Regulations Are Applied

Legislative Process

Objectives of the Rules Governing Medicinal Procedures

Regulatory Framework

New Products, Requirements, Procedures

Political Implications of The Regulations

Compare/Contrast EMA and the FDA procedures

How and When to Influence the Regulatory Process

Effective Monitoring Activity

Association vs. Individual Company Involvement Intervention

The Regulatory Negotiation Process

Effective Approaches

The Do's and Don'ts of Regulatory Involvement

Maintaining Your License: Renewals

Helpful Websites

Glossary of Terms

Speaker

Robert J. Russell is a Global Regulatory and CMC expert with 28 years of prior industry experience in international regulatory management and compliance, global business development and global supply chain management. Mr. Russell formerly held senior leadership positions, in these functional areas, at Dow Pharmaceuticals and Cordis-Dow Medical Devices.

His experience and knowledge span Healthcare Authority's requirements and regulatory processes across Life Science products. For the past 18 years, Bob has been President CEO of RJR Consulting, Inc. The company assists the pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech industries in understanding Regulations affecting compliance and in conducting product registrations with their clients in more than 95 countries. He holds a BS MS in Chemistry."

