GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Engages PR Distribution and Media Company Serving 100 Million German Speakers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January, 29 2021 / Toronto, Ontario, GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:A2PN34) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has engaged Austria-based IR-WORLD.com Finanzkommunikation GmbH ("IRW"), a media service company, in order to disseminate all of GlobeX's press releases in German language.

According to its website, IRW is a leader in online corporate communications, providing its services to foreign public companies with an investor community in the German-speaking area. With its customer base comprising mainly North American and Australian companies, IR-World.com is a top player in capital market communications.



The company's key objective is to translate and distribute international news and press releases for the German-speaking investor community. With its wide portfolio of products, IR-WORLD.com also supports companies listed on the stock exchange to maintain a good relationship with their regular customers as well as to attract and acquire new shareholders.

IRW services over 100 million German speaking individuals and, through its IRW-PRESS service, distributes news releases to more than 400 websites in the German-speaking region. IRW-PRESS releases are sent to more than 450,000 computer terminals of banking institutions, media centers and broker agencies. IRW-PRESS releases are published in a wide array of daily newspapers by professional information providers such as Bloomberg, DowJones, dpa-AFX and VWD. Its releases are also sent by email to a database of roughly 10,000 private and institutional investors and analysts. IRW-PRESS provides information to customers in all asset categories (money, commodities, energy, etc.). Its news releases are also forwarded to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Xing, Google+ and many more.

According to IRW, Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH Region: D-Germany, A-Austria, CH-Switzerland) are ranked among the ten wealthiest nations in the world. Together, the DACH countries comprise a relatively homogeneous market of roughly 100 million inhabitants. On account of its large number of market participants and its remarkably high standard of living, the DACH Region has developed into an essential player in today's global financial community.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "It is in the interest of all our German speaking investors, present and future, that following our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, we decided to bring the GlobeX story to all German speakers of the DACH region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. IRW is the perfect agency to carry out our message in local German language, as we will be distributing and translating our press releases to that region and bring awareness to the Company and its unfolding story. Having our roots in Switzerland, having all our customers' data stored in Switzerland, and having a large portion of our pre-IPO shareholders based in Switzerland, it was only natural for us to publish our news in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as inform all investors of the Company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange."

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

