AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Katie Partington Howarth has been named Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of the Reinsurance Products Division. In this role, Ms. Partington Howarth will be responsible for the global underwriting approach and portfolio management for all lines of business across AXIS Re. Based in Bermuda, she will be a member of the Reinsurance Leadership Team, reporting to AXIS Re CEO Steve Arora.

"Katie is a highly accomplished and widely respected reinsurance leader. She brings unique versatility combining technical underwriting skills, analytical and portfolio management acumen, and a commercial perspective," said Mr. Arora. "With a proven track record of success in underwriting and managing portfolios across multiple global markets, Katie will play an important role as we continue on our path to be a profitability leader in the reinsurance industry. We are excited by her energy and caliber."

Ms. Partington Howarth joins AXIS with 20 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry. Most recently she was Group Head of Ceded Reinsurance at Argo, responsible for strategy and implementation of the company's treaty reinsurance and retrocessional purchases worldwide. Prior to that, she was Head of Underwriting Risk for Ariel Re, having served in a succession of senior roles at the company since its formation in 2005. Ms. Partington Howarth joined Ariel Re from Benfield Ltd., where she spent four years as a catastrophe risk analyst and broker. She began her reinsurance career at E.W. Blanch in London.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

