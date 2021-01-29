CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in Virginia

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce its newest location in Glen Allen - Short Pump, VA, and congratulates Marshall Whaling on the opening of his fourth store in the CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise. CPR Glen Allen - Short Pump joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores worldwide.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Glen Allen - Short Pump, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/glen-allen-short-pump-va/

"CPR is excited to continue working with Marshall," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "His experience managing three other stores in the CPR franchise will enable CPR Glen Allen - Short Pump to become the leading provider of repair services in the area."

Glen Allen - Short Pump is a suburb inside of Richmond, VA. The town received its name because of the short-handled pump located beneath the porch of a tavern located in town. Marshall's store is in the Short Pump retail corridor, adjacent to the Innsbrook Business Park. His team looks forward to being its community's most accessible repair store.

"I am ready to bring the knowledge and expertise from my other CPR locations to Glen Allen - Short Pump," said Marshall on the opening of his fourth store, "I am excited to see CPR Glen Allen - Short Pump become a resource for the community."

Marshall is considered a veteran in the retail industry, with over 40 years of experience. He has overseen the operations of 700 Best Buy and 600 Circuit City store locations. He was also the CEO of the largest independent full-service furniture retailer in the United States. Marshall also devotes his time to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, where he serves on the board of directors.

Marshall's repair team can handle a myriad of device-related issues, from broken buttons and cracked screens to water damage and faulty batteries. Whether people are looking to repair their smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer, they can count on CPR Glen Allen - Short Pump for industry-leading repair service. To learn more about CPR Glen Allen - Short Pump, get in contact with the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Glen Allen - Short Pump is located at:

10877 West Broad Street

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Please contact the store at (804) 373-5040 or via email: repairs@cpr-glenallen-shortpump.com

Marshall's other store, CPR Midlothian, is located at:

12004 Southshore Pointe Drive

Midlothian, VA 23112

Marshall's other store, CPR Farmville, is located at:

152 South Street

Farmville, VA 23901

Marshall's other store, CPR Colonial Heights, is located at:

579 Southpark Blvd

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626769/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-Opening-of-New-Store-in-Virginia