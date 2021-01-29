EQS Group-News: CAG International AG / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung/Stellungnahme

CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.



29.01.2021 / 16:07







Baar, Switzerland; Dallas, TX -- January 29, 2021 -- CAG International AG ("CAG"), a company with shares admitted to trading on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF (Vienna Stock Exchange) under ISIN: CH0505534542 (Ticker Symbol: CAG:AV) today executed a term sheet for the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Innovative Management Solutions, Inc., ("IMS") a Dallas, Texas based regional leader in the project management services space for a wide array of industry sectors.



The term sheet provides for a purchase price of ten times IMS' 2019 EBITDA for a total of approximately USD 7,650,000 via a cash payment of USD 500,000 with the remainder in the form of common ordinary shares of CAG at a price per share determined by a 15 day look back formula.



The term sheet also provides for customary lock-up and leakage restrictions with respect to later sales of the CAG shares, a 4 year employment contract for IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins, and an operating agreement between CAG and IMS. The term sheet also provides for IMS to continue as an operating entity under the firm's existing name and branding.



Any acquisition is contingent on the parties entering into definitive agreements, and approval by the relevant governance bodies and shareholders of both firms.

IMS, established over 25 years ago, offers a comprehensive suite of project portfolio management solutions, including technology and related services as well as project controls delivery services. In addition, IMS offers a subscription based service to a recently developed proprietary software, called "ProjectinfoCenter".



IMS technology services include consulting, training, support, cloud hosting, integration, and analytics. The project controls delivery services include schedule, cost and risk management, document, and communication management as well as project claims analysis and mitigation.



CAG Founder and Chairman Hans Amell commented, "While IMS is a standout in its field on its own merit, we are equally excited about the opportunity they provide for us to access their broad customer base for lucrative and large-scale carve outsourcing deals."



On the same topic, IMS founder and CEO Jeff Collins noted, "Our Company has been and remains profitable and maintains excellent relations with large corporate clients, some of which are Fortune 500 companies. We believe that by becoming a part of CAG's universe we are ideally positioned to launch project management solutions as a carve outsource offering, in addition to working together with CAG on their core competency area of corporate training and agility."

About Innovative Management Solutions, Inc. For over 25 years, IMS has grown to be a trusted resource for project and portfolio management services across a number of core industries like Oil & Gas, Utilities, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction & Engineering, Automotive, Financial Services, Travel & Transportation, Retail, and the Public Sector. IMS understands how to partner with its clients, an essential component in reaching corporate goals, both as individual employees and as a company.



The Company's commitment to these principles has resulted in an extraordinary list of satisfied clients, including some of the largest and most successful Owner/Operators, Suppliers, Construction Contractors and Service Providers in the world.



IMS's team of process, functional and technical experts work with their clients to design, develop, deploy, support and evolve their project management systems, enable and augment their staff for improved project delivery.

About CAG International AG CAG International AG develops, markets and operates global outsourced corporate training solutions and corporate agility training. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary CAG Sweden AB owns MCLP Sweden AB.



CAG provides an elegant and seamless solution, tailored to match each clients' needs in the form of full-service training organization, catering to all their unique training needs. Using our special carve-out methodology, "CORE", CAG acquires the client's training personnel and systems. It absorbs them into CAG's own infrastructure. This is done in return for a multi-year training contract (SLA) between CAG and the client.

Contacts:



CAG International AG

Zugerstrasse 72

6340 Baar

Switzerland



info@caginternationalag.com



https://www.caginternationalag.com/



Innovative Management Solutions, Inc.

825 Watters Creek Blvd.

Suite 235

Allen, TX 75013

United States



https://ims-web.com/contact/

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver services and products. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to commercialize, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 