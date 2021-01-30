NXTFactor: Designer Dentistry Beam St. Offers Virtual Appointments in the Wake of COVID-19

Beam St. offers virtual appointments to clients in light of the Coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2021 / Boutique dentist studio, Beam St., is taking the proper safety precautions to protect the staff and their patients against the Coronavirus. The spa-like atmosphere induces a sense of tranquility that not only fades away dental anxiety but also the anxiety that surrounds the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beam St. is taking extra precautions against the virus while also delivering the care that their patients deserve. They offer virtual appointments and consultations within the comfort of their patients' own homes.

Before visiting the Beam St. office, patients have the option of scheduling a virtual consultation. By placing their teeth close to the camera on a computer screen, the staff at Beam St. are able to examine one's teeth and tell them the next steps in achieving a perfect smile.

Director of Operations at Beam St., Lewis Chen, states "Despite the current circumstances that persist today, we wanted to continue to stay connected with patients throughout their treatment with us via virtual check-ins to hold themselves and ourselves accountable for their smile at the comfort of our patients' own home. Not only do we focus on who we take care of today, but we also provide complimentary virtual consultations to discuss how Beam St. can help achieve their goals functionally, biologically, and aesthetically."

Through implementing the highest degree of safety measures, such as virtual consultations and appointments, the Beam St., the team is helping to stop the spread of Coronavirus. When the time comes that patients do need to come into the office, the space is large enough for social distancing. Safety precautions and patient safety are Beam St's biggest concern.

