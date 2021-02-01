FactMR: Why Mid-Price Women's Swimwear is More Popular When Compare to Top Brands like Speedo International

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published the global women's swimwear market research report. In this extensive study, Fact.MR anticipates a gradual incline through 2021, given the complete cessation of sporting and recreational activities in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, long-term growth forecast has been revised to a modest 3% for the forthcoming decade.

Historical projections reveal that growth since the past 5 years has largely been sluggish, as sales have been largely restricted to the developed world. Various governmental and non-governmental initiatives to promote swimming as a sport have largely helped sustain demand for women's swimwear in the past few years, and is expected to increase in forthcoming years.

In 2020, the U.K government announced a € 4 billion investment in the development of community services, including swimming pools. Likewise, the US government has pledged US$ 1 million to help swimming pool club members recover from the pandemic crisis, while the Australian government announced a US$ 150 million fund for developing women swimming pools. Such measures are highly expected to bolster future swimwear sales.

"Albeit gradual, shifting cultural paradigms across developing economies in Asia are opening up growth avenues for prominent women's swimwear manufacturers across lucrative markets, thereby bringing about an equilibrium in revenue generation and widening expansion prospects," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Women's Swimwear Study

Tank suits to experience heightening sales, poised to generate over a fifth of the revenue

Synthetic materials such as polyester to remain highly sought after to manufacture swimsuits, attributed to high comfort levels

Mid-priced women's swimwear to capture nearly half of the market share throughout the forecast period

Sports outlets to remain primary point of sale for women's swimwear, accounting for 2 out 5 sales

United States to account for nearly 90% revenue in the North American market

U.K to experience stable annual growth, with governmental efforts to promote swimming pools construction providing a tremendous boost

Germany to remain the epicenter for women's swimwear market growth across Europe

Opportunities abound across East Asia- with Japan and South Korea being attractive growth spots

Women's Swimwear Market- Prominent Drivers

Rising government projects to promote swimming pool construction is widening sales prospects for women's swimwear products

Manufacturers emphasize on offering trendy prints and convenient cuts to enhance comfort experience for swimmers

Growing demand for luxury apparel is prompting leading players to introduce premium brands, widening revenue margins

Women's Swimwear Market- Key Restraints

Cultural paradigms across the developing world have limited women's participation in swimming events, leading to limited sales

Cessation of outdoor sporting events amid the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a temporary blip in market growth

Competitive Landscape

American Apparel Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Diana Sport, La Perla Group, NoZONE Clothing Limited, O'Neill Inc., PARAH S.p.A, Perry Ellis International Inc., Jantzen Apparel LLC, PVH Corp., Quiksilver Inc., Speedo International Ltd., TYR Sport Inc., Wacoal Europe Ltd. and Seafolly are some prominent players profiled by Fact.MR in its extensive women's swimwear market study.

Product launches with innovative designs constitute an important expansion strategy of majority of the aforementioned players. In January 2021, Arena Italia announced the launch of a new range of cobra swipe swimming goggles equipped with an anti-fog technology based on the simple operational procedure based on human finger movement. The lenses are made of polycarbonate which helps achieve superior optical clarity.

Also, Speedo International Ltd. has unveiled a new range of women's swimwear starting January 2021, including the Allover Panel Laneback Swimsuit, the Placement Recordbreaker Swimsuit and the Tech Placement Medalist Swimsuit amongst others.

More Valuable Insights on Women's Swimwear Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global women's swimwear market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product (one-piece swimsuits, tank suits, sling bikinis, pretzel suits, monokinis, maillots, two-piece swimsuits, knee skin, body skin, and racerback), fabric (nylon, polyester, cotton, spandex, and PBT), pricing (low-price swimwear, mid-price swimwear, and premium-price swimwear), and distribution channel (online stores, departmental stores, specialty retail stores, monobrand stores, and sports outlets), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA.

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Women's Swimwear Manufacturers?

What's Keeping Germany in the Limelight for Women's Swimwear?

Why are Women's Swimwear Manufacturers Eyeing the United Kingdom?

Will China Remain Lucrative for Women's Swimwear Manufacturers?

How is Japan's Women's Swimwear Market Faring?

Which Fabric is Mostly Used by Women's Swimwear Manufacturers?

Which Distribution Channel is Leading the Sales of Women's Swimwear?

