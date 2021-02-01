EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 31.01.2021



01-Feb-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

in CHF Performance in % 31.01.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 292.14 -0.4 44.0 -0.4 Share Price CHF 303.50 -0.5 63.8 -0.5 Total Net Assets (in million) 2'032 MTD Month to Date

FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)

CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)

