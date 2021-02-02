Anzeige
Atos International: Statement

Paris (France), February 2, 2021 - Further to the statement issued by the Company on January 7, 2021, the Board of Directors of Atos has unanimously determined not to pursue a potential transaction with DXC Technology.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Gilles Arditti - +33 6 11 69 81 74 - gilles.arditti@atos.net

Media:
Sylvie Raybaud - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

Attachment

  • Atos - Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84ab3751-5b35-4511-87ff-456f5fc1858f)

