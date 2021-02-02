Technavio has been monitoring the aerogel blanket market and it is poised to grow by 473.30 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005475/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerogel Blanket Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aerogel blanket market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing use of aerogel blankets in LMVs is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The growing use of aerogel blankets in LMVs is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 18% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 473.30 mn.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 18% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 473.30 mn. Who are the top players in the market?

Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Huatao Group Ltd., JIOS Aerogel Corp., Nano Technology Co. Ltd., and Thermablok Aerogels Ltd., are some of the major market participants.



Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Huatao Group Ltd., JIOS Aerogel Corp., Nano Technology Co. Ltd., and Thermablok Aerogels Ltd., are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The growing application of aerogel blankets in aerospace is one of the major factors driving the market.



The growing application of aerogel blankets in aerospace is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 45% of the market share

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Aluminum Hydroxide Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 The aluminum hydroxide market size has the potential to grow by USD 672.37 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes



The aluminum hydroxide market size has the potential to grow by USD 672.37 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. To get extensive research insights: Lactase Enzyme Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The lactase enzyme market size has the potential to grow by USD 131.55 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Active Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, Huatao Group Ltd., JIOS Aerogel Corp., Nano Technology Co. Ltd., and Thermablok Aerogels Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing application of aerogel blankets in aerospace will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this aerogel blanket market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Aerogel Blanket Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aerogel Blanket Market is segmented as below:

End-user Energy Construction AA And M Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46603

Aerogel Blanket Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aerogel blanket market report covers the following areas:

Aerogel Blanket Market Size

Aerogel Blanket Market Trends

Aerogel Blanket Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing use of aerogel blankets in LMVs as one of the prime reasons driving the Aerogel Blanket Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aerogel Blanket Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aerogel blanket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aerogel blanket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aerogel blanket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerogel blanket market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Energy Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Active Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL

Huatao Group Ltd.

JIOS Aerogel Corp.

Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

Thermablok Aerogels Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005475/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/