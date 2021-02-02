Customer service platform company brings in SaaS leader as it seeks to build on recent successes

Puzzel, the leading innovator of CCaaS Customer Service in Europe, has today announced the appointment of Frederic Laziou as its new CEO.

With over two decades of experience across the technology industry, Laziou is tasked with driving forward Puzzel's international expansion, extending the vendor's proposition into new regions and industry sectors, as well as building on its position as a recognised challenger in the contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) category.

Prior to joining Puzzel, Laziou served as CEO at Tacton Systems AB, transforming the company from a Swedish software vendor with one office in Stockholm, into a global SaaS player with successful operations in Germany, Poland, the US and Japan. He has also held leadership roles at 24 Solutions AB, Capgemini and Altran.

"Delivering effective, personalised and differentiated customer value in a true omnichannel environment has never been more critical in today's socially distanced world," said Laziou. "In an era of such economic, social and societal uncertainty, brands have a greater responsibility to support their customers during moments of need. We have the experience and technical capability to enable that for organisations and I'm looking forward to helping our customers achieve that as we move through the pandemic and beyond."

"We're delighted to welcome Frederic on board. He is a proven SaaS leader, who brings significant international experience to help us extend Puzzel's offer into new territories and sectors, accelerating the progress that has been made so far," said Mike Wilkinson, a Principal at Marlin Equity Partners, which owns Puzzel. "Frederic has a great track record in building SaaS organisations, focusing on establishing a strong international agenda, as well as being personally involved with clients and partners to help create a great product-market fit, and secure customer loyalty."

About Puzzel:

Puzzel is the leading European Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) provider. Its award-winning Customer Service Platform consists of three fully integrated, cloud-based solutions, including an omnichannel and AI-enabled Contact Centre, advanced email and Ticketing and Workforce Management, which are easy to use, quick to set-up and scalable for contact centres of all sizes. Customers can also customise the platform with dozens of third-party integrations available through the Puzzel Marketplace. Puzzel was recognised as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contact Centre as a Service in Western Europe and ranked in the top three European CCaaS providers for 2020 by Frost Sullivan. Based in Norway, and with offices across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia, Puzzel works with more than 900 customers across 40 different countries, helping them to achieve success beyond voice, connected experiences and deeper employee engagement. For more information, please visit www.puzzel.com.

