Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January-December 2020 to be published on February 19, 2021

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January-December 2020 to be published on February 19, 2021

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January-December 2020 on Friday, February 19, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 11:00 a.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Conference call

An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 11:00 a.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 19622715#

Audiocast

The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 11:00 a.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 1:00 p.m.

