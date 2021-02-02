Launchpool Shares Vision for Launching New Blockchain Projects

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Recently, Launchpool has announced the launching of its platform, which encourages egalitarian investment, harnessing the collective strength of everyone involved with the sole purpose of achieving the specific goals and objectives of any project.

Launchpool: noun - a group of crypto industry participants that pool together resources to launch projects.

This project is in no way affiliated to Binance or the Binance Launchpool.

"Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision." The quote reflects the benefits attached to working in an organized structure for a common goal.

With Launchpool, industry pioneers, venture capitalists, developers, experts, leaders, and end-users are brought together on an equal footing, aligning incentives, creating equality, so that the sum of the constituents will be greater than its parts.

The platform provides opportunities to form an incentivized community around the project that they have invested in. This is done by giving the Launchpool platform a portion of the investment on exactly the same terms as early investors. This delivers equality among stakeholders; users can access the deal by using $LPT tokens, the native token of the Launchpool platform.



The token economy aligns and incentivizes all stakeholders involved in the system. Benefits will be accrue over time to those engaging most in the community of Launchpool and its projects. This reward process is termed Endeavour Reward and the $LPT will be dispersed across the community. The benefits embedded in Launchpool are segmented into three essential parts, each designed to directly approach and provide innovative solutions to the platform's various defined users. The three key beneficiaries are Holders, New projects, and Investment Funds.

HOLDERS

There will be an early staking period to allow any early investors to join in and start earning $LPT.



$LPT token holders will be availed of the opportunity to access projects at the initial rounds, enabling investors to obtain the best prices. Holders are also provided the peace of mind that their investment is in a bona fide crypto business that has been well vetted and has the backing of major industry players. The Launchpool platform will also grant holders the ability to be part of the communities that they have invested in. By doing so, members will get first access to beta releases. Their continued support to projects will be rewarded through the Endeavour Reward token pool. They can be actively involved in promoting and growth, thereby creating a vibrant community.

NEW PROJECTS

Brands who participate in the Launchpool are not left out as they can enjoy numerous benefits from the platform. For instance, promotion through association with some of the industry's most notable names, leverage contacts and industry know-how of some of the most successful funds, a community eager to engage, and a vast customer base from diverse communities. And of course they can raise capital.

Just as the name implies, Launchpool will provide the launchpad for projects, taking away the stress-related factor in every brand's initial developmental stage, with available tools to guide them in achieving their desired objective and individual goals.

The community is going to play a big part in the start and development process of new projects. Many experienced peers and advisors will be able to guide and advise projects to ensure the most beneficial path of success for themselves to maturity.

INVESTMENT FUNDS

It is very clear that projects live and die on the back of their communities; engaged communities can leverage the crowd's power and enhance growth hacking. Investment funds know this. Launchpool provides a platform for funds to engage and bootstrap communities for the projects they have invested in. Launchpool also offers investment funds, an avenue to secure more top-quality projects, an opportunity to give something back to the communities our industry thrives on, and to be closer to the crypto community. Feedback from Launchpool's community will provide deeper insights into why and how projects thrive.

CONCLUSION

Launchpool is a vision to connect and grow varied stakeholders of the crypto community into one. The aim and objective is to benefit all users in a transparent manner, furthering the adoption of blockchain technology and creating the optimal platform for projects as they launch.

