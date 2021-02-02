The "Regulatory Report: Ireland CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime for CBD, hemp and it's products in Ireland, covering all aspects of law as well as providing a list of all relevant laws and bodies, and information relating to Ireland's medical cannabis rules.

Cannabis, THC and CBN (cannabinol) are controlled substances in Ireland under the Misuse of Drugs Act, but CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) are not.

Meanwhile, the use of cannabis for recreational purposes is prohibited, but the medical use of cannabis is allowed under certain conditions and requires a case-by-case approval by health authorities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Hemp Plant

3 Extracts as a Finished Product

4 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

5 Import and Export Requirements

6 Medical Cannabis

7 Recreational Cannabis

8 Relevant Laws

9 Relevant Bodies

