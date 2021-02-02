The "Regulatory Report: Cyprus CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CBD is considered a medicine in Cyprus and any CBD-infused product would be classified as a medicinal product. The report covers the current regulatory regime in place.

The Cypriot legal framework distinguishes between industrial hemp and narcotic cannabis.

In Cyprus, drugs are substances and preparations that are classified by the Law on Drugs and Psychotropic Substances according to their harm in Classes from A to C.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Hemp Plant

3 Extracts as a Finished Product

4 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

5 Import and Export Requirements

6 Medical Cannabis

7 Recreational Cannabis

8 Relevant Laws

9 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/logfvy

