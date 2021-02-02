The "Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market by Geography and Technology Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005668/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The fuel cells for marine vessels market is poised to grow by USD 64.91 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Advances in hydrogen as a marine fuel, one of the critical fuel cells for marine vessels market trends, will also drive market growth during the forecast period. Hydrogen fuel is being widely adopted for transportation applications because of lower GHG emissions. This is driving the usage of hydrogen in fuel cells and power propulsion system of marine vessels. Moreover, small vessels with regular refueling ability widely use hydrogen fuel cell technology. Future growth in infrastructure, such as hydrogen stations, will gradually expand the commercialization of the technology.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

COVID-19 is expected to have a Negative and Indirect impact on the Industrials industry. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth.

Over 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for fuel cells for marine vessels in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The fuel cells for the marine vessels market is segmented by technology (PEMFC, SOFC, and other fuel cells) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

PEMFC or polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells cater to maritime transport applications and can be fixed or portable. High-temperature PEMFC (HTPEMFC) and direct methanol PEMFC (DMPEMFC) are subcategories of PEMFC, which differ in their operating temperatures. HTPEMFCs can operate at temperatures up to 200°C as they use a mineral acid electrolyte instead of a water-based one. The fuel cells for marine vessels market share growth by the PEMFC segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are among the leading companies in the fuel cells for marine vessels market.

The market is fragmented. Vendors are focusing on increasing investments for the development of efficient and simple architecture systems as well as the establishment of convenient servicing options for customers.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Demand for alternate propulsion systems

Increase in R&D activities in marine propulsion industry

Regulatory policies on emission control

Market Challenges

Issues in designs of propulsion systems.

Dominance of other types of propulsion systems

Competition from alternative technologies

Companies Mentioned

Bloom Energy

Dynad International BV

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

Proton Power Systems plc

SerEnergy AS

SFC Energy AG

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Marine Electronics Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The marine electronics market size has the potential to grow by USD 927.70 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The marine propulsion engine market size has the potential to grow by USD 472.47 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005668/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/