Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the launch of a brand campaign, DEFY LOGIC, featuring creators, artists and activists who are defying expectations and breaking barriers to inspire and change the world. The centerpiece of the new campaign is an ad that will air during the Super Bowl, featuring GRAMMY-award winning rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X and his upcoming song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

"DEFY LOGIC celebrates people pursuing their passions and breaking new ground, despite what current conventions, past precedent or traditional thinking might suggest is possible," said Heidi Arkinstall, chief marketing officer at Logitech. "By spotlighting the stories of these extraordinary individuals, and on such a major stage, Logitech hopes to support new generations of creators, artists and activists ready to do amazing things that defy logic."

The campaign is running across broadcast, connected TV, social platforms and streaming apps, and will be anchored by a high-impact presence in two major media events: a sixty-second ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, and a thirty-second ad during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The creative is documentary-style, with the game-day spot featuring vignettes highlighting diverse individuals pushing boundaries in creative innovation, sustainability and equality-and how Logitech products help enable them on their journey. The Lil Nas X spotlight shares his creative process, including writing a song, recording in the studio, and engaging with his fans on social media. His feature in the campaign kicks off a multifaceted partnership between Logitech and Lil Nas X, using his logic-defying story to inspire and empower other young creators like him to share their passions. You can read more about the partnership here.

In addition to Lil Nas X, the campaign features visual artists YesYesNo (Zach Lieberman and MolMol Kuo), light artists NONOTAK (Noemi Schipfer and Takami Nakamotol), graphic designer and illustrator Mercedes Bazan, makeup artist Kimberley Margarita, musician Yvette Young, and variety streamer Meg Kaylee. The campaign also highlights change-makers in sustainability, diversity and equality, including gender equality advocate and founder of EnrichHER, Dr. Roshawnna Novellus; Intersectional Environmentalist founder Leah Thomas; education activist Melz Owusu; and teenage climate activists and Kids Against Plastic founders Amy and Ella Meek. You can learn more about each in their spotlights here, and you can view the full sixty-second spot that will air during the Super Bowl here.

The DEFY LOGIC campaign highlights Logitech's broader commitments to extending human capability for all people equally, within a sustainable world, and designing experiences that help people create, achieve and enjoy more. The company has already committed to designing for sustainability and diversity, equity inclusion. More information about Logitech's brand campaign is available at Logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Nearly 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

