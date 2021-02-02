The supercomputer market is poised to grow by 12.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005764/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supercomputer Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the supercomputer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems.

The supercomputer market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing utilization of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The supercomputer market covers the following areas:

Supercomputer Market Sizing

Supercomputer Market Forecast

Supercomputer Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Atos SE

Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NEC Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Farm Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes



- The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Deployment Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 110.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government entities Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Scientific research and academic institutions Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial industries Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by OS

Market segments

Comparison by OS

Linux Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UNIX Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mixed Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Windows Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by OS

Market Segmentation by Processor type

Market segments

Comparison by Processor type

Intel Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IBM (Power) Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AMD Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Processor type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atos SE

Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NEC Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005764/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/