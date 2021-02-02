The supercomputer market is poised to grow by 12.51 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005764/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supercomputer Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the supercomputer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems.
The supercomputer market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing utilization of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The supercomputer market covers the following areas:
Supercomputer Market Sizing
Supercomputer Market Forecast
Supercomputer Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Atos SE
- Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Farm Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025-The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Deployment Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 110.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government entities Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Scientific research and academic institutions Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial industries Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by OS
- Market segments
- Comparison by OS
- Linux Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UNIX Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mixed Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Windows Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by OS
Market Segmentation by Processor type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Processor type
- Intel Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IBM (Power) Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- AMD Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Processor type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atos SE
- Dawning Information Industry Co. Ltd.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005764/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/