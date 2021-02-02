The adult diapers market in MEA is poised to grow by USD 153.31 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005886/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the adult diapers market in MEA provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in innovative product offerings.
The adult diapers market in MEA analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly diapers as one of the prime reasons driving the adult diapers market in MEA growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The adult diapers market in MEA covers the following areas:
Adult Diapers Market In MEA Sizing
Adult Diapers Market In MEA Forecast
Adult Diapers Market In MEA Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Faderco Spa
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Novatis Group
- Ontex BV
- The Procter Gamble Co.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Bath Mats Market in the US- The bath mats market size in the US is segmented by application (household and commercial) and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Disposable Slippers Market- The disposable slippers market is segmented by product (closed-toe, open-toe, and flip-flop), end-user (hotels, spa centers, hospitals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), material (terry cloth, waffle material, non-woven, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pad type Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flat type Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pant type Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Middle East Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Africa Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Faderco Spa
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Novatis Group
- Ontex BV
- The Procter Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005886/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/