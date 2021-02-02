The adult diapers market in MEA is poised to grow by USD 153.31 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005886/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior. Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the adult diapers market in MEA provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in innovative product offerings.

The adult diapers market in MEA analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly diapers as one of the prime reasons driving the adult diapers market in MEA growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The adult diapers market in MEA covers the following areas:

Adult Diapers Market In MEA Sizing

Adult Diapers Market In MEA Forecast

Adult Diapers Market In MEA Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Cardinal Health Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Faderco Spa

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Novatis Group

Ontex BV

The Procter Gamble Co.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Bath Mats Market in the US- The bath mats market size in the US is segmented by application (household and commercial) and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Disposable Slippers Market- The disposable slippers market is segmented by product (closed-toe, open-toe, and flip-flop), end-user (hotels, spa centers, hospitals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), material (terry cloth, waffle material, non-woven, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pad type Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flat type Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pant type Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Africa Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cardinal Health Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Faderco Spa

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Novatis Group

Ontex BV

The Procter Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005886/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/