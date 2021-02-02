Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 25.01.2021 through 29.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETA) Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 25.01.2021 23.555 249,0894 12.754 206,0632 36.309 26.01.2021 18.000 256,2779 12.000 210,3308 30.000 27.01.2021 27.000 245,9863 17.000 205,7887 44.000 28.01.2021 27.000 249,4132 15.600 203,0537 42.600 29.01.2021 27.000 246,6960 16.800 203,0126 43.800

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback).

Between 19 February 2019 and 29 January 2021, repurchases in a total amount of USD 4,862,007,248.94 were made under this programme. The programme is closed.

On 25 January 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a new share repurchase programme for up to USD 5.0 billion of the company's ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this new program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 1 February 2021 through 31 July 2023.



Guildford, United Kingdom, 02.02.2021

Linde plc