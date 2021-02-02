Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021
Breaking News für Modern Meat: Rallyeauslöser? Deal mit Telekomriesen!
WKN: 917251 ISIN: FR0000053837 
Stuttgart
02.02.21
15:15 Uhr
20,005 Euro
+0,355
+1,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.02.2021
02.02.2021 | 18:12
ALTAMIR: Altamir announces the partial sale of its shareholding in Expereo, a company held through the Apax France IX fund

Paris, 2 February 2021 - Vitruvian Partners, the international growth capital and buyout firm, has reached an agreement with Apax Partners SAS to acquire a majority shareholding in Expereo, the world's leading provider of Managed Internet, Cloud access and SD-WAN solutions. Apax Partners will remain as a minority shareholder alongside Vitruvian Partners and the company's management team, who will continue to lead the business. The completion of the transaction is subject to obtaining customary merger control clearances.

Expereo has a strong track record of growth, financial performance and value-enhancing acquisitions, solidifying its position as a market leader in providing managed Global Internet and network connectivity solutions to its communication service provider partners and an impressive array of multinational corporate customers spanning the globe.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

