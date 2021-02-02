The language services market is expected to grow by USD 9.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Language Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Globalization of businesses is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the increased localization of video content will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Language Services Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the healthcare segment in 2019. Factors such as the surge in patent filings by existing and new organizations, regional expansion of businesses, increased outsourcing by drug manufacturers and clinical research companies, and the rising demand for localization services are fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Language Services Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market growth in the region is driven by the increasing globalization of businesses in Asian markets. China is the key market for language services in the region.
Companies Covered:
- Atlas Language Service Inc.
- Globe language Services Inc.
- Lionbridge Technologies Inc.
- RWS Holdings Plc
- SDL Plc
- Semantix International AB
- Summa Linguae Technologies
- Teleperformance SE
- TransPerfect Global Inc.
- and Welocalize Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ICT Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Language Service Inc.
- Globe language Services Inc.
- Lionbridge Technologies Inc.
- RWS Holdings Plc
- SDL Plc
- Semantix International AB
- Summa Linguae Technologies
- Teleperformance SE
- TransPerfect Global Inc.
- Welocalize Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
